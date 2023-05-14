Kenyan Preacher Told Followers Starvation Was Their Salvation

Delirious from starvation, a believer who had introduced his household to stay with a Christian doomsday cult in a distant wilderness in southeastern Kenya despatched a distraught textual content to his youthful sister final week. Whereas he begged her assist to flee, he was nonetheless within the grip of the preacher who had lured him there, promising salvation by means of loss of life by hunger.

“Reply me rapidly, as a result of I don’t have a lot time. Sister, Finish Occasions is right here and persons are being crucified,” Solomon Muendo, a former road hawker, informed his sister. “Repent so that you simply’re not left behind, Amen.”

Mr. Muendo, 35, has been dwelling within the Shakahola Forest since 2021, when, like a whole lot of different believers, he deserted his dwelling and moved there along with his spouse and two younger kids.

They have been following the decision of Paul Nthenge Mackenzie, a former taxi driver turned televangelist who, declaring that the world was about to finish, marketed Shakahola to his followers as an evangelical Christian sanctuary from the fast-approaching apocalypse.