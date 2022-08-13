Kenya on Edge as Media’s Election Tally Suddenly Stops
NAIROBI, Kenya — As outcomes poured in from Kenya’s cliffhanger presidential election, patrons at a restaurant in Eldoret, 150 miles north of Nairobi, the capital, stared up at six tv screens on Thursday night time that have been exhibiting the competing tallies by Kenyan information media shops.
With 90 p.c of the votes tallied, the 2 principal contenders, William Ruto and Raila Odinga, have been only some thousand votes aside. Every had about 49 p.c of the vote.
“Individuals are so tense,” stated Kennedy Orangi, a hospital nurse brandishing two cellphones, “that they can not even assume straight.”
Then the tallies floor to a halt.
All of a sudden, tens of millions of Kenyans, who had been glued to their televisions, radios and telephones since Tuesday’s vote, have been in the dead of night concerning the newest outcomes of a neck-and-neck presidential race that has gripped the nation, and is being scrutinized far past.
On Friday, Kenyan information organizations gave numerous explanations for stopping their counts, together with fears of hacking and a need to “synchronize” their outcomes.
However to many Kenyans, it appeared they received chilly ft and shied away from having to declare the winner in a high-stakes political battle that pits Mr. Ruto, the nation’s vp, towards Mr. Odinga, a political veteran making his fifth run for the presidency.
Now, voters must proceed their nail-biting wait. Officers say it’ll seemingly be Sunday, on the earliest, earlier than the election fee can declare an official winner within the race — and to know whether or not both candidate can cross the 50 p.c threshold wanted to keep away from a runoff.
The stakes on this election are excessive for Kenya, an East African powerhouse with a latest historical past of turbulent elections. But it surely additionally reverberates past, as a litmus check for democracy at a time when authoritarianism is advancing throughout Africa, and the globe.
“Kenya is an anchor for stability, safety and democracy — not simply within the area, or on this continent, however throughout the globe,” the embassies of the US and 13 different Western nations stated in an announcement on the eve of the election.
Seared by criticism of its failings in earlier votes, the nationwide election fee went to nice lengths to make this an exemplary election.
With a finances of over $370 million, one of many highest per voter prices on the earth, the fee sourced printed paper ballots from Europe that had extra security measures than Kenya’s foreign money notes. It deployed biometric expertise to determine voters by their fingerprints and pictures.
The election fee “has executed a really skilled job,” stated Johnnie Carson, a former U.S. ambassador to Kenya who’s serving as an election observer. The biometric system “labored higher than many individuals anticipated and has proved to be a helpful mannequin to construct on.”
The fee started posting on-line outcomes from over 46,000 polling stations inside hours of the polls closing on Tuesday, a transfer of radical transparency supposed to keep at bay fears of potential vote rigging.
However within the counting, issues haven’t gone completely to plan.
The election fee’s choice to submit the outcomes on-line — permitting the information media to do the primary, unofficial tally of the outcomes — has proved to be problematic. Media organizations tallied in numerous sequences, resulting in conflicting studies of who was forward.
That drew criticism from worldwide and native observers just like the Kenya Human Rights Fee, which stated that divergent tallies have been inflicting “confusion, anxiousness, worry, unrest.”
Because the numbers rolled in, it turned clear the race between Mr. Ruto and Mr. Odinga was far tighter than most Kenyans anticipated. Heading into the election on Tuesday, a number of polls confirmed Mr. Odinga with a cushty lead.
After the election, the fee’s official rely was sluggish, as a result of ballot employees needed to transport paper outcome sheets from the 46,229 polling websites to the nationwide counting middle in Nairobi. Then fee employees needed to confirm the papers towards the web database of photographs of the identical sheets.
These delays meant that by Thursday night time it was turning into clear that the primary indication of a winner would seemingly come from the information media — not the election fee — a politically delicate transfer in a rustic the place the media will be topic to heavy-handed authorities interference.
Felix Odhiambo Owuor, government director of the Electoral Regulation and Governance Institute for Africa, a nonprofit that helped draft tips for the information media’s function within the election, stated in an interview the media teams pulled out to keep away from a difficult scenario.
“I believe they only determined it was higher to attend” for Kenya’s electoral fee “to catch up,” he stated.
Others pointed to direct authorities strain to finish the rely. Three reporters with the Nation Media Group, talking on the situation of anonymity to debate delicate inner issues, stated authorities officers had pressured their editors to cease the tallying as a result of, they have been advised, it was creating confusion among the many public.
On Friday, in an article within the Nation newspaper, Mutuma Mathiu, editor in chief of the Nation Media Group, described what a tough activity the tallying had develop into.
“We’re not simply tallying figures. We’re additionally making an attempt to maintain secure, and open, not bankrupt ourselves, keep out of the clutches of affect teams and supply good, clear knowledge,” he wrote.
In an announcement, David Omwoyo, the top of the federal government’s Media Council of Kenya stated that “Nobody has requested anybody to cease the tallying and projection of the outcomes.”
The one unofficial tallies have been being carried out by international information organizations — the BBC and a joint effort by Reuters and Google. However they have been primarily based on a set of constituency outcomes that, as of midnight on Friday, was solely 75 p.c full.
That might go away Kenyans ready for the ultimate outcomes, to search out out who’s their subsequent president, or if the nation is headed for a runoff and should repeat the entire anxious train one month from now.
Declan Walsh reported from Nairobi, and Abdi Latif Dahir reported from Eldoret, Kenya.