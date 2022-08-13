Kenya on Edge as Media’s Election Tally Suddenly Stops

“Kenya is an anchor for stability, safety and democracy — not simply within the area, or on this continent, however throughout the globe,” the embassies of the US and 13 different Western nations stated in an announcement on the eve of the election.

Seared by criticism of its failings in earlier votes, the nationwide election fee went to nice lengths to make this an exemplary election.

With a finances of over $370 million, one of many highest per voter prices on the earth, the fee sourced printed paper ballots from Europe that had extra security measures than Kenya’s foreign money notes. It deployed biometric expertise to determine voters by their fingerprints and pictures.

The election fee “has executed a really skilled job,” stated Johnnie Carson, a former U.S. ambassador to Kenya who’s serving as an election observer. The biometric system “labored higher than many individuals anticipated and has proved to be a helpful mannequin to construct on.”



The fee started posting on-line outcomes from over 46,000 polling stations inside hours of the polls closing on Tuesday, a transfer of radical transparency supposed to keep at bay fears of potential vote rigging.

However within the counting, issues haven’t gone completely to plan.

The election fee’s choice to submit the outcomes on-line — permitting the information media to do the primary, unofficial tally of the outcomes — has proved to be problematic. Media organizations tallied in numerous sequences, resulting in conflicting studies of who was forward.