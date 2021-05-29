Kentaro shocked Miura’s manga five times

On May 20th, we learned of the death of one of our favorite mangakas: Kentaro Miura. While the internet is still in a chill of tribute, let’s tie in with an earlier article where we went back to five notable scenes from Berserk, not necessarily the most violent. Five scenes, each in its own way illustrating a dimension of this masterpiece of manga and dark fantasy in general. Today we bring you an article on the five scenes that are among the most shocking in the manga.

1 / Wyald’s crime

Wyald was first introduced as the leader of the Black Hound Troop, a mercenary force that works for the Midland and competes with the Falcon Troop. Wyald is a little apostle, just like The Count at the beginning of the manga or Raisin. Wyald is terribly violent and cruel and lives only for pleasure, which he evades through slaughter and rape. If the reader had already discovered several apostles, some of whom, like Zodd, were infinitely more powerful than Wyald, it is before the leader of the Black Dog that he is most terrified. His bestial demeanor is of course not in vain in this horror, but it is above all Wyald’s evil crimes that frighten, how this family he raped, massacred and whose members he wears like a trophy after helping the most famous Falcon Troop. Even his men seem afraid of his violence. This passage is so shocking that it was not adapted in the 1997 anime and the three Golden Age films.

2 / the solar eclipse

When Guts lived his best life with the Falcon troop, led by the charismatic Griffith, everything started to go wrong after the Dark Warrior decided to be apart for a while. Very ambitiously, Griffith decided to rush things with Princess Charlotte and sleep with her. Tortured for a year, his tongue cut and sinews severed, Griffith is rescued by Guts and his troops and is found again in a very sad state. When his high-altitude dream seemed to be gone forever, Griffith decided to sacrifice the Falcon Troop to the God Hands in order to become one of them, Femto. His former comrades, who have undoubtedly been loyal to him and do everything possible to realize his selfish dream, are devoured by hordes of monsters. A particularly traumatic scene that cost fans some of the fans’ favorite characters, including Judo and Pippin. Reckless with his readers, Kentaro Miura, whose sense of dramaturgy is recognized, made this scene even more shocking with the rape of Casca by Femto / Griffith in front of a helpless estate who eventually pierced his right eye and cut his arm to save the one he saved loves, from the hands of his old friend.

3 / The night of Dame Farnese

As the commander of the Order of the Holy Chains, a religious military order that cares for the interests of the papacy, Dame Farnese is an extremely complex figure. While searching for the Dark Warrior, she manages to get her hands on Guts after he has injured several of his men and killed them. But with the help of Puck Guts manages to escape and takes Lady Farnese hostage after he has knocked her unconscious. Upon awakening, Dame Farnese’s nightmare begins, when hordes of monsters and ghosts attack, like every night in Guts. One of them manages to take possession of Guts’ horse, who is about to rape the Lady Farnese, his face twisted in a terrible grin. Fortunately, Guts manages to save her by cutting off the horse’s head. But the respite will be short-lived: it is her turn to become possessed, the mind lets her discover a hidden side of her being.

4 / The torments of Mozguz

We can never say it enough, but Kentaro Miura has touched on many tough topics like religious extremism in his absolute masterpiece. This dimension is brought about in part by the head of the Papal Inquisition, Mozguz. This madman of God never stops torturing, burning, quartering those he believes are heretics and / or witches and is one of the cruelest characters in the manga. One of the most shocking scenes in Berserk remains when the Inquisition leader shows “magnanimity” by promising to redistribute the money to a brave young mother who stole church food from her starving son. While the readers thought the young woman was unemployed, Mozguz takes her to the torture chamber, and it is a truly hellish scene that unfolds in front of her and those of the readers.

5 / The trolls’ den

As a true jewel of Dark Fantasy, Berserk draws its inspiration from numerous literary and cinematographic works, but also from stories. Several storylines, especially that of Raisin, resemble fairy tales in the tone of the most absolute horror. The episode of The Trolls’ Den in Volume 25 is reminiscent of Kentaro Miura’s talent for playing with the wonderful and giving it a more adult, darker, more shocking aura. In fact, in this arc, we learn that villagers are captured by trolls who bring them back to their cave to breed with. The birth of babies causes their bellies to explode. Fortunately, Guts her friends will crush her to the last. As is common in Berserk, the characters range from Charybdis to Scylla, and Slan, a hand of God, shows up.