Netflix’s Kengan Ashura Season 2 launch date is confirmed to be in 2023. The second season would be the third cour within the total sequence so some followers have referred to it as Kengan Ashura Season 3.

On August 31, 2022, the Twitter account for the anime adaptation of Yabako Sandrovich’s Kengan Ashura martial arts manga unveiled a brand new key visible hyping the anime’s second season, which is ready to premiere on Netflix worldwide!

You’ll be able to see the brand new key visible, which options 56-year previous wage man, Yamashita Kazuo, and the fighter he manages, Tokita “Ashura” Ohma, right here:

Key visible for the upcoming anime Kengan Ashura Season 2. Pic credit score: @NetflixAnime/Twitter

You’ll be able to watch a trailer for Kengan Ashura Season 1 on Netflix’s official YouTube channel right here:

Trailer for the anime Kengan Ashura.

The trailer largely focuses on the brutal battles that Ashura has to take part in in opposition to fierce opponents, however don’t be misled into believing this anime doesn’t have an fascinating plot to associate with the motion. Kengan Ashura Season 2 will function the thrilling last battles of the Kengan Annihilation Event and its epic conclusion.

What’s the plot of Kengan Ashura?

The story is ready in an alternate universe Japan the place gladiator arenas have existed in varied kinds around the globe because the Edo interval. Rich enterprise homeowners and retailers rent gladiators to combat in Kengan matches – unarmed fight bouts the place the winner takes all. The story begins when a mean Japanese salaryman for the Nogi Group, Yamashita Kazuo, witnesses an intense road combat in an alleyway between two mysterious fighters.

In a wierd flip of occasions, the winner of the road combat, Tokita “Ashura” Ohma, is scouted by the Nogi Group CEO, Nogi Hideki, as a result of reality he defeated their beforehand sponsored fighter on the street combat. Kazuo is appointed to grow to be Ohma’s supervisor and he’s totally shocked when Ohma participates within the area fights and devastates his opponents.

Nogi Hideki decides to ask Ohma to take part within the Kengan Annihilation Event because of his spectacular potential to crush his enemies. The Kengan Annihilation Event is held by the largest CEOs in Japan and the winner will get the seat of Kengan Affiliation chairman – a place which holds immense energy and status. Ohma doesn’t have a lot curiosity in “energy” however makes use of the event as an opportunity to check his power in opposition to highly effective opponents. Nonetheless, Ohma’s mysterious previous comes again to hang-out him and his supervisor, Kazuo, struggles with making an attempt to determine the true purpose behind Ohma’s invitation to the event.

Who’re the solid members?

Kengan Ashura’s solid members embrace:

Tatsuhisa Suzuki (Japanese) and Kaiji Tang (English) – Ohma “Ashura” Tokita

Cho (Japanese) and Keith Silverstein (English) – Kazuo Yamashita

Jouji Nakata (Japanese) and Michael C. Pizzuto (English) – Hideki Nogi

Yumi Uchiyama (Japanese) and Erika Harlacher (English) – Kaede Akiyama (Hideki Nogi’s private secretary, who’s assigned to assist Kazuo and Ohma through the event. She begins to develop emotions for the highly effective, good-looking Ohma. Will there be a improvement of their relationship in Season 2?)

Hayato Kaneko (Japanese) and Jonah Scott (English) – Lihito

Tetsu Inada (Japanese) and Jake Inexperienced (English) – Jun Sekibayashi

Junya Enoki (Japanese) and Bryce Papenbrook (English) – Cosmo Imai

Daisuke Namikawa (Japanese) and Todd Haberkorn (English) – Setsuna Kiryu

Who’re the members of the manufacturing workforce?

Kengang Ashura manufacturing workforce members embrace:

Director – Seiji Kishi (Danganronpa The Animation, Yuki Yuna Is a Hero)

Animation – Larx Leisure

Scriptwriter – Makoto Uezu (Akame ga KILL!, The Heroic Legend of Arslan)

Character design – Kazuaki Morita (Tsuki ga Kirei, Assassination Classroom)

Music composer – Crew-MAX’s Yasuharu Takanashi (Fairy Tail, Naruto Shippuden)

Kengan Ashura Season 1’s theme music is titled “King & Ashley” and is carried out by MY FIRST STORY. The ending theme music is titled “Born This Manner” and is carried out by the hip hop crew BAD HOP.

The place can I learn the manga and watch the anime?

Kengan Ashura is a Japanese martial arts manga sequence written by Yabako Sandrovich and illustrated by Daromeon. From April 2012 to August 2018, the manga was serialized on Shogakukan’s Ura Sunday web site and the manga’s chapters have been collected into twenty-seven tankobon volumes. In January 2019, a brand new arc was launched within the Manga ONE app.

In January 2019, a sequel titled “Kengan Omega” started serialization on Ura Sunday and Manga ONE, and was tailored into an unique internet animation (ONA) anime sequence. In July 2019, the primary 12-episode half premiered via Netflix worldwide. In October 2019, the second 12-episode half premiered additionally worldwide. In 2015, the Kengan Ashura manga gained a fan-voting contest in Ura Sunday to obtain an anime adaptation, which made the anime attainable.

Are you wanting ahead to Kengan Ashura Season 2? Do you suppose Ohma will handle to defeat all of his opponents? Tell us within the remark part beneath!