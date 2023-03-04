Kellyanne Conway is divorcing her anti-Trump husband George Conway after 22 years of marriage, report says. Trump congratulated her, saying ‘Free at last’

White Home Counselor Kellyanne Conway and her husband George Conway arrive for a candlelight dinner at Union Station on the eve of the 58th presidential inauguration in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2017. Image taken January 19, 2017.Joshua Roberts/Reuters

Kellyanne Conway and George Conway are reportedly getting a divorce.

Web page Six reported that the distinguished couple is asking it quits on their 22-year marriage.

The 2 have been identified for his or her totally different stances on Trump.

Kellyanne Conway, the ex-senior advisor to President Donald Trump, is divorcing her husband George Conway, an overt critic of the previous president, The New York Put up reported.

The high-profile Washington couple has employed attorneys after a failed try and protect their marriage of twenty-two years, Web page Six reported on Friday, citing sources accustomed to the matter. The couple has 4 youngsters.

Representatives for the Conways didn’t instantly reply to Insider’s request for touch upon Saturday.

The Conways tied the knot in 2001 and rose to nationwide political prominence all through the years. The couple has been identified for having opposing views of Trump, as Insider beforehand reported. Kellyanne served as Trump’s marketing campaign supervisor throughout his 2016 presidential run and shortly joined him within the White Home as a senior aide earlier than saying her exit in summer season 2020.

Throughout that point, George shortly grew to become a critic of the president’s insurance policies and beliefs. George, a conservative lawyer, launched his spouse to Trump shortly after getting married, a transfer he after stated he regrets.

George and Trump have a historical past of taking digs at one another on Twitter. In a single tweet in 2019, Trump referred to George as a “husband from hell.” In her memoir “Here is the Deal,” Kellyanne stated that her husband’s criticism on social media put a burden on their marriage, including that he was “dishonest by tweeting.”

“I had already stated publicly what I might stated privately to George: that his day by day deluge of insults-by-tweet towards my boss — or, as he put it typically, ‘the folks within the White Home’ — violated our marriage vows to ‘love, honor, and cherish one another,” the memoir excerpt stated.

Moreover, in a 2022 interview on CBS Mornings, Kellyanne admitted she and George do not put on their marriage ceremony rings.

After the information broke concerning the couple’s alleged divorce, Trump responded on Reality Social with one other jab at George.

“Congratulations to Kellyanne Conway on her DIVORCE from her wacko husband, Mr. Kellyanne Conway,” Trump stated Saturday morning. Free ultimately, she has lastly gotten rid of the disgusting albatross round her neck.”

“She is a good particular person, and can now be free to steer the form of life that she deserves…and it is going to be a fantastic life with out the extraordinarily unattractive loser by her facet!” Trump continued.

