Kellyanne Conway, George Conway To Divorce After Decades-Long Marriage: Report

Kellyanne Conway, an adviser in former President Donald Trump’s administration, and frequentTrumpcritic and lawyer George Conway are reportedly checking out the small print of a divorce following 22 years of marriage, in response to Web page Six.

The pair, who acquired married in 2001 and share 4 kids collectively, have notably expressed contrasting political opinions in recent times in a wedding that Self-importance Truthful’s Bess Levin known as “one of many best mysteries of the twenty first century.”

George Conway’s criticism of Trump led to a tweet from the previous president who referred to him as a “husband from hell” in 2019.

Trump, in a Reality Social submit early Saturday, provided his “congratulations” to the previous White Home adviser as he known as George Conway a “wacko husband.”

The Conways have “lawyered up,” Web page Six reported, and are checking out the small print of their divorce.

The report follows numerous hints from Kellyanne Conway that her marriage to the lawyer has confronted challenges.

She wrote in her e-book final yr that George’s “day by day deluge of insults violated our marriage vows to ‘love, honor, and cherish’ one another.”

“I fear about our future, I fear in regards to the hurt that’s been visited upon this. And for what cause? For politics,” she informed Folks in 2022.

Gayle King, throughout Conway’s look on “CBS Mornings” final yr, additionally identified part of her e-book the place she wrote “the person you thought had your again ended up stabbing you within the again.”

“Isn’t that unlucky,” she responded.

“I believe girls can relate to that, however this was subsequent stage. And I’ll say this. George Conway’s vows are to not Donald Trump. He doesn’t owe loyalty or fealty to a political get together or a sure president. That was to me and to honor and cherish.”

Associated…