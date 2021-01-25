Keira Knightley refuses to film nude scenes for controversial reasons

World famous actress Keira Knightley shared her attitude towards nude and sex scenes by male directors in a recent interview. We return to the actress’ comments in this article to understand what motivated her decision.

Keira Knightley’s position

Keira Knightley is a versatile actress who has been found through historical films throughout her career in various films, between blockbusters and independent films. The actress has starred in sex scenes several times during her career in which she appeared nude.

Since the actress had children, she added a non-nudity clause to her contract. During a recent interview, Keira Knightley returned to her desire to stop participating in nude or sex scenes, especially if male directors were to take over the filming of those scenes.

What the actress claims

In an interview with the CHANEL Connects podcast, Keira Knightley recalls her previous experience and new decision. She explains :

It’s partly vanity and also because of the masculine gaze. I now feel very uncomfortable trying to portray the male gaze. (…) I am too vain and my body now has two children. I’d rather not stand in front of a group of naked men.

Keira Knightley understands that directors sometimes need actresses “to look sexy,” but now she refuses to “take part in those horrific sex scenes where you glisten with fat and everyone moans”. The actress isn’t entirely against shooting nude scenes, but she’ll only agree if it’s a filmmaker rather than a filmmaker. For example, she would agree to shoot nude scenes when the script tells the story of motherhood and the acceptance of her body, and when a woman does the production. In doing so, the actress returns to the “male gaze”, ie the concept developed by film critic Laura Mulvey in 1975, which indicates that the dominant visual culture of the public would impose a heterosexual male perspective. For example, we speak of male gauze when the camera lingers on the shapes of a female body for a long time.

This decision comes as no real surprise, as Keira Knightley granted an interview to Colette Variety in 2018 to defend his point of view on the occasion of the release of the film. She then stated:

I don’t really make films that are made these days because the female characters are almost always raped. I always find something uncomfortable about the way women are portrayed, while I’ve always found very inspiring characters that were offered to me in historical films. There have been some improvements, however. Today I suddenly get scripts with women who are not raped on the first five pages and are not just there to be the girlfriend or the loving woman.

On the internet, comments on the reason given by Keira Knightley (especially regarding male gauze) are mixed up, and some have seen this as an opportunity to turn the story on its head. We’d love to hear from our community. Do not hesitate to take the survey below to leave your opinion on this matter.