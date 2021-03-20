Keen Insight for IoT in Oil and Gas Market Trend by 2027

Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on IoT in Oil and Gas, which studied IoT in Oil and Gas industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.

Leading Vendors

Rockwell Automation

IBM

General Electric

Schlumberger

Microsoft

C3

Siemens

Intel

Honeywell

Schneider Electric

Telit

ABB

Cisco Systems

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Fleet and Asset Management

Pipeline Monitoring

Preventive Maintenance

Security Management

Others

Type Segmentation

Sensing

Communication

Cloud Computing

Data Management

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of IoT in Oil and Gas Market

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of IoT in Oil and Gas Market by Types

4 Segmentation of IoT in Oil and Gas Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of IoT in Oil and Gas Market in Major Countries

7 North America IoT in Oil and Gas Landscape Analysis

8 Europe IoT in Oil and Gas Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific IoT in Oil and Gas Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa IoT in Oil and Gas Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Target Audience for this Report

– IoT in Oil and Gas manufacturers

– IoT in Oil and Gas traders, distributors, and suppliers

– IoT in Oil and Gas industry associations

– Product managers, IoT in Oil and Gas industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

– Market Research and consulting firms

– Research & Clinical Laboratories

Report Spotlights

Detailed overview of market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints

