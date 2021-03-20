Keen Insight for IoT in Oil and Gas Market Trend by 2027
Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on IoT in Oil and Gas, which studied IoT in Oil and Gas industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.
Leading Vendors
Rockwell Automation
IBM
General Electric
Schlumberger
Microsoft
C3
Siemens
Intel
Honeywell
Schneider Electric
Telit
ABB
Cisco Systems
Segmentation on the Basis of Application:
Fleet and Asset Management
Pipeline Monitoring
Preventive Maintenance
Security Management
Others
Type Segmentation
Sensing
Communication
Cloud Computing
Data Management
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of IoT in Oil and Gas Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of IoT in Oil and Gas Market by Types
4 Segmentation of IoT in Oil and Gas Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of IoT in Oil and Gas Market in Major Countries
7 North America IoT in Oil and Gas Landscape Analysis
8 Europe IoT in Oil and Gas Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific IoT in Oil and Gas Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa IoT in Oil and Gas Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
The regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
Target Audience for this Report
– IoT in Oil and Gas manufacturers
– IoT in Oil and Gas traders, distributors, and suppliers
– IoT in Oil and Gas industry associations
– Product managers, IoT in Oil and Gas industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
– Market Research and consulting firms
– Research & Clinical Laboratories
Report Spotlights
Detailed overview of market
Changing market dynamics in the industry
In-depth market segmentation
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
Recent industry trends and developments
Competitive landscape
Strategies of key players and products offered
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
A neutral perspective on market performance
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints
