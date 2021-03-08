Keen Insight for Industry Trend: Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) Market Value Analysis by 2027

The Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) companies during the forecast period.

Triglycidal Isocyanurate (TGIC) is an odorless white powder or granules. It is insoluble in water and has the potential to be explosive.Triglycidal Isocyanurate is widely used as a cross-linking agent or curing agent in powder coating industry, It is used also in the printed circuit board industry, electrical insulation and as a stabilizer in plastic industry. The global TGIC industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, China, Japan, such as Nissan Chemical, HUANGSHAN HUAHUI, Huangshan Jinfeng and Anshan Runde. At present, Nissan Chemical is the world leader, holding 23.76% production market share in 2017. TGIC downstream is wide and recently TGIC has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Powder Coating Industry, Printed Circuit Board, Electrical Insulation , Plastic Industry and others. Globally, the TGIC market is mainly driven by growing demand for Powder Coating Industry. Powder Coating Industry accounts for nearly 37.28% of total downstream consumption of TGIC in global. TGIC can be mainly divided into Industrial Grade and Electronic Grade which Industrial Grade about 58.47% of TGIC market in 2017. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from China are the major leaders in the international market of TGIC. The Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) market was valued at 110 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 130 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9). This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9), presents the global Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025. In terms of production side, this report researches the Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

Major Manufacture:

Nissan Chemical

HUANGSHAN HUAHUI

Tech-Powder (Huangshan)

Anshan Runde

Kunshan Xin Kui

Huangshan Jinfeng

NIUTANG

UMC Corp

Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) End-users:

Powder Coating Industry

Printed Circuit Board

Electrical Insulation

Plastic Industry

On the basis of products, the various types include:

Electronic Grade

Industrial Grade

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) Market in Major Countries

7 North America Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Target Audience for this Report

– Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) manufacturers

– Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) traders, distributors, and suppliers

– Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) industry associations

– Product managers, Triglycidyl Isocyanurate (TGIC) (CAS 2451-62-9) industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

– Market Research and consulting firms

– Research & Clinical Laboratories

Report Spotlights

Detailed overview of market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints

