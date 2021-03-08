Keen Insight for Industry Trend: Solvent Borne Coatings Market Value Analysis by 2027

The Solvent Borne Coatings market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major Solvent Borne Coatings companies during the forecast period.

This report researches the worldwide Solvent Borne Coatings market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions. This study categorizes the global Solvent Borne Coatings breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Solvent borne coatings are used primarily as protective layers in liquid form, which are applied to the surface of a material for corrosion prevention. Also, solvent borne coatings have a preferential use over water based coatings where corrosion of the substrate due to the presence of water poses a major challenge for surface preparation.

Key global participants in the Solvent Borne Coatings market include:

INDUSTRIA CHIMICA ADRIATICA

BASF

Williams Hayward Protective

Axalta Coating Systems

TOLSA

Croda International

NEI

Laviosa Chimica Mineraria

BYK-CHEMIE

By application:

Automotive Solvent Borne Coatings

Industrial Solvent Borne Coatings

Printing Inks

By type

One Component System Solvent Borne Coatings

Two Component System Solvent Borne Coatings

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Solvent Borne Coatings Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Solvent Borne Coatings Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Solvent Borne Coatings Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Solvent Borne Coatings Market in Major Countries

7 North America Solvent Borne Coatings Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Solvent Borne Coatings Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Solvent Borne Coatings Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Solvent Borne Coatings Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Major countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are all exhaustive analyzed in the report. Apart from this, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

