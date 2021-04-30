Keen Insight for Industry Trend: Marine Boilers Market Value Analysis by 2027
Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Marine Boilers, which studied Marine Boilers industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.
The global marine boilers market is mainly dominated by the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. In Asia-Pacific, countries, such as China and India, are expected to register significant growth in the marine boilers market owing to increase in shipbuilding capacity coupled with growing seaborne trade, which is primarily responsible for the growth of the marine industry.
A boiler is an indispensable part of the ship, whether diesel engine operated or steam powered. Marine boilers are closed vessels wherein the water is heated and circulated to produce high pressure steam or supersaturated steam, which either is used as the power source for propulsion or for heating or electricity generation. In the steam-powered ships, around 23 marine boilers are used to generate high-temperature pressure steam for the ship propulsion, whereas in the diesel engine ships, around 1-2 marine boilers are used for the auxiliary purpose, such as heating and pumping fuel and other services.
Foremost key players operating in the global Marine Boilers market include:
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Hurst Boiler & Welding
Qingdao Kainon Boiler
Volcano
Johnston Boiler
Miura America Co
Suzhou Hailu Heavy Industry
Osaka Boiler Mfg
Kawasaki Heavy Industries
SAACKE GmbH
Supreme Boilers
Alfa Laval
By application
For Civilian
For Military
Segmentation on the Basis of Type:
Fire Tube Boiler
Water Tube Boiler
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Marine Boilers Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Marine Boilers Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Marine Boilers Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Marine Boilers Market in Major Countries
7 North America Marine Boilers Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Marine Boilers Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Marine Boilers Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Marine Boilers Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
By region – North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Others
Report Key Audience
Marine Boilers manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Marine Boilers
Marine Boilers industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Marine Boilers industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
Key Questions Answered by This Report:
What is the size and CAGR of the Marine Boilers Market?
What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
Which are the leading companies in the global market?
How will the Marine Boilers Market advance in the coming years?
What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?
Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?
What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Marine Boilers Market?
