Keen Insight for Industry Trend: Marine Boilers Market Value Analysis by 2027

Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Marine Boilers, which studied Marine Boilers industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.

The global marine boilers market is mainly dominated by the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. In Asia-Pacific, countries, such as China and India, are expected to register significant growth in the marine boilers market owing to increase in shipbuilding capacity coupled with growing seaborne trade, which is primarily responsible for the growth of the marine industry.

A boiler is an indispensable part of the ship, whether diesel engine operated or steam powered. Marine boilers are closed vessels wherein the water is heated and circulated to produce high pressure steam or supersaturated steam, which either is used as the power source for propulsion or for heating or electricity generation. In the steam-powered ships, around 23 marine boilers are used to generate high-temperature pressure steam for the ship propulsion, whereas in the diesel engine ships, around 1-2 marine boilers are used for the auxiliary purpose, such as heating and pumping fuel and other services.

Foremost key players operating in the global Marine Boilers market include:

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Hurst Boiler & Welding

Qingdao Kainon Boiler

Volcano

Johnston Boiler

Miura America Co

Suzhou Hailu Heavy Industry

Osaka Boiler Mfg

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

SAACKE GmbH

Supreme Boilers

Alfa Laval

By application

For Civilian

For Military

Segmentation on the Basis of Type:

Fire Tube Boiler

Water Tube Boiler

By region – North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Others

Report Key Audience

Marine Boilers manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Marine Boilers

Marine Boilers industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Marine Boilers industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Key Questions Answered by This Report:

What is the size and CAGR of the Marine Boilers Market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

Which are the leading companies in the global market?

How will the Marine Boilers Market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?

Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Marine Boilers Market?

