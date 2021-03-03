Keen Insight for Industry Trend: Home Medical Equipment Market Value Analysis by 2027
The global Home Medical Equipment market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.
The North America accounted for the largest market share in the home medical equipment market in 2017, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.
Home medical equipment are medical devices that offer safe, convenient, cost-effective, and suitable environment to patients within their home.
Prime Competitors
The prominent players in the Home Medical Equipment market include:
Roche
Smith & Nephew
Arkray
Johnson and Johnson
William Demant
Abbott Laboratories
Panasonic
General Electric
Microlife
Siemens
Medtronic
Omron
Invacare
Phonak
Baxter
B Braun
Becton, Dickinson
Application Synopsis
The Home Medical Equipment Market by Application are:
Diagnostics and Monitoring
Therapeutics
Care and Rehabilitation
Others
Type Outline:
Home Respiratory Therapy Equipment
Patient Monitoring Equipment
Mobility Assist & Patient Support Equipment
Others
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Home Medical Equipment Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Home Medical Equipment Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Home Medical Equipment Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Home Medical Equipment Market in Major Countries
7 North America Home Medical Equipment Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Home Medical Equipment Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Home Medical Equipment Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Home Medical Equipment Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Analyzed Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
