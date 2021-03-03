Keen Insight for Industry Trend: Home Medical Equipment Market Value Analysis by 2027

The global Home Medical Equipment market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.

The North America accounted for the largest market share in the home medical equipment market in 2017, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Home medical equipment are medical devices that offer safe, convenient, cost-effective, and suitable environment to patients within their home.

Prime Competitors

The prominent players in the Home Medical Equipment market include:

Roche

Smith & Nephew

Arkray

Johnson and Johnson

William Demant

Abbott Laboratories

Panasonic

General Electric

Microlife

Siemens

Medtronic

Omron

Invacare

Phonak

Baxter

B Braun

Becton, Dickinson

Application Synopsis

The Home Medical Equipment Market by Application are:

Diagnostics and Monitoring

Therapeutics

Care and Rehabilitation

Others

Type Outline:

Home Respiratory Therapy Equipment

Patient Monitoring Equipment

Mobility Assist & Patient Support Equipment

Others

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Home Medical Equipment Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Home Medical Equipment Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Home Medical Equipment Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Home Medical Equipment Market in Major Countries

7 North America Home Medical Equipment Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Home Medical Equipment Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Home Medical Equipment Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Home Medical Equipment Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Analyzed Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Audience:

-Home Medical Equipment manufacturers

-Home Medical Equipment traders, distributors, and suppliers

-Home Medical Equipment industry associations

-Product managers, Home Medical Equipment industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

-Market Research and consulting firms

Key Features of the Home Medical Equipment Market Report

-Report customization as per the client’s requirements

-Analysis of product segments for Home Medical Equipment market with historical data and forecast

-Learn about the various market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies

-Global Home Medical Equipment market size & trends, drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, regional and country level analysis, investment opportunities, and recommendations

-It provides a six-year forecast based on Home Medical Equipment market growth forecasts

