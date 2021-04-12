Keen Insight for Industry Trend: CNG ISO Tank Container Market Value Analysis by 2027

The global CNG ISO Tank Container market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of CNG ISO Tank Container, presents the global CNG ISO Tank Container market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025. In terms of production side, this report researches the CNG ISO Tank Container capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of CNG ISO Tank Container by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc. CNG ISO Tank Container is made using the cylinder shape with a semi-spherical shape covering each end. The cylinder and semi-spherical shapes provide the strongest structural shape because the circular and spherical shapes provide for equal distribution of stresses throughout the inner area of the tank producing the highest safety available for high-pressure vessels. And the tank meets ISO international standards. CNG ISO Tank Container is made using the cylinder shape with a semi-spherical shape covering each end. The cylinder and semi-spherical shapes provide the strongest structural shape because the circular and spherical shapes provide for equal distribution of stresses throughout the inner area of the tank producing the highest safety available for high-pressure vessels. The CNG ISO Tank Container industry is relatively concentrated, and high-end products mainly come from North America and Western Europe. Limited refueling infrastructures, and higher prices of composite cylinders, are some of the factors that hinder the growth of the CNG ISO Tank Containers/cylinders. Rising price of raw materials such as metals, glass fiber, carbon fiber, and other components used in manufacturing of CNG ISO Tank Containers/cylinders are the few challenges inhibiting the growth of the CNG ISO Tank Containers/cylinders market. In the world wide, major manufactures mainly are Hexagon Composites, Luxfer Group, Quantum Technologies, Everest Kanto Cylinders, Praxair Technologies, Faber Industrie and etc. The CNG ISO Tank Container market was valued at 56 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 63 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for CNG ISO Tank Container.

Competitive Companies

The CNG ISO Tank Container market report covers the leading players in the market and analyzes their key strategies. Leading players in this market include:

Everest Kanto Cylinders

Praxair Technologies

Quantum Technologies

Luxfer Group

Faber Industrie

Hexagon Composites

CNG ISO Tank Container Market: Application Outlook

Vehicles Transportation

Others Transportation

By type

< 25 FT

25-35 FT

> 35 FT

The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

