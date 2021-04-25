Keen Insight for Hyperconverged Infrastructure Market Trend by 2027

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis – industry trends analysis, top players analysis, company profiles, which discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of Hyperconverged Infrastructure market, and high-growth regions. Besides, drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to Hyperconverged Infrastructure market are also predicted in this report.

Hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) is a category of scale-out software-integrated infrastructure that applies a modular approach to compute, network and storage on standard hardware, leveraging distributed, horizontal building blocks under unified management. Hyperconverged infrastructure vendors either build their own appliances using common, off-the-shelf infrastructure (hardware, virtualization, operating system), or they engage with systems vendors that package the hyperconverged infrastructure vendor’s software stack as an appliance. Alternatively, HCI vendors sell their software direct to end users, or through resellers and integrators for use as part of a reference architecture, or on an HCI-as-a-service basis, either on-premises or in a public cloud.

Competitive Players

The Hyperconverged Infrastructure market is full of competition due to the presence of many large and small companies and local manufacturers. The leading vendors in the market are:

Atlantis Computing, Inc. (U.S.)

Hitachi Data Systems (U.S.)

Fujitsu Ltd. (U.S.)

EMC Corporation (U.S.)

Hewlett Packard (U.S.)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

NetApp, Inc. (U.S.)

Dell Inc. (U.S.)

On the basis of application, the Hyperconverged Infrastructure market is segmented into:

Manufacturing

Retail

Financial

Government

Others

Hyperconverged Infrastructure Market: Type Outlook

Cloud-based

On-premises

Key Regions Overview

Major countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are all exhaustive analyzed in the report. Apart from this, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

