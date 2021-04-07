Keen Insight for High Purity Copper Sulfate Market Trend by 2027

Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on High Purity Copper Sulfate, which studied High Purity Copper Sulfate industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.

Copper sulfate is being used as an electrolytic solution, pigment, insecticide, antiseptic, mordant, battery material, medicine and so on. In particular, when copper sulfate is to be used as the electroplating solution for electronic components such as a semiconductor device, high purity copper sulfate is sought after.Commercially available copper sulfate has a purity level of 95 to 99.9 wt %, and it is necessary to purify this further in order to realize a purity level of 4N to 5N or higher.

Copper sulfate (Cu2SO4) is a white-colored powder, but this generally refers to as a pentahydrate (CuSO4-5H2O), and is an azurite blue crystal.

Major Manufacture:

Yeelee

Univertical

JX Nippon Mining & Metals

Chang Chun Group

Sumitomo Metal Mining

Aegion

ADEKA

Global High Purity Copper Sulfate market: Application segments

Electronic Component

Chemical Copper

PCB/FPC

Surface Finishing

Other

By type

Powdered Crystal

Solution

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of High Purity Copper Sulfate Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of High Purity Copper Sulfate Market by Types

4 Segmentation of High Purity Copper Sulfate Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of High Purity Copper Sulfate Market in Major Countries

7 North America High Purity Copper Sulfate Landscape Analysis

8 Europe High Purity Copper Sulfate Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific High Purity Copper Sulfate Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa High Purity Copper Sulfate Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

