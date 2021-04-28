Keen Insight for Guarana Market Trend by 2027
Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Guarana, which studied Guarana industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.
The health benefits associated with guarana as one of the key growth factors of the global guarana market. The various health benefits associated with the plant will trigger the market in the next four years. The seed of the plant contains the highest caffeine content than any other plant. Due to its medicinal properties, Guarana is used in the treatment of diarrhea, fever, heart problems, headache, joint pain, and backache. Additionally, it is also widely used by athletes as a stimulant to enhance their performance and reduce fatigue. Furthermore, it is also used by the food manufacturing industry as a flavoring ingredient in beverages and candy. With the rising health concerns that is resulting in a major shift in preference towards natural and organic products to maintain a good work-life balance, such benefits of guarana will significantly increase their demand in the next few years.
Guarana can be defined as a substance that is produced from the seeds of a woody perennial shrub found mainly in Brazil. It is primarily used as a stimulant due to its high content of caffeine. It is also used to treat various diseases such as low blood pressure, diarrhoea, cardiac problems, headache, fever, and joint pain among others. Furthermore, Guarana is also used as a flavouring ingredient in beverages and confectioneries.
Key global participants in the Guarana market include:
Duas Rodas Industrial
The Green Labs
Prover Brasil for Export
Vitaspice
Ambev
Herboflora
IRIS TRADE
Application Outline:
Beverages
Confectionery
Others
By type
Liquid
Powdered
Regional Segment Analysis
The report focuses on detailed analysis of major regions like North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia), and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).
Report Key Audience
Guarana manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Guarana
Guarana industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Guarana industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
Key Questions Answered by This Report:
What is the size and CAGR of the Guarana Market?
What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
Which are the leading companies in the global market?
How will the Guarana Market advance in the coming years?
What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?
Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?
What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Guarana Market?
