Keen Insight for Flat Glass for Construction Market Trend by 2027

This latest Flat Glass for Construction report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.

The new buildings segment dominated the flat glass market for the construction industry and accounted for a major part of the overall market’s share. The recent increase in the number of high-rise buildings and green buildings in both the residential and commercial segments has created a high requirement for energy-efficient flat glass. This rising demand will support the dominance of this segment in the global market for the next few years.In this market study, analysts have estimated the APAC to dominate the flat glass market for the construction industry during the forecast period. Increasing industrialization and economic growth are the major reasons for the growth of the global flat glass market for the construction industry. China and India are the major contributors of the flat glass market for the construction industry.

Flat glass commonly comes in a sheet form and is produced in a flat state. These glass components are mainly used in the construction, automotive, solar glass, and other end-use industries. Flat glass components are used in windows, doors, facades, decorations, windshields, partitions, electronic equipment, interior fittings, and furniture.

Competition Analysis

Major enterprises in the global market of Flat Glass for Construction include:

PPG Industries

Asahi Glass

China Specialty Glass

Guardian Industries

DB Glass

Gulf Glass

Nippon Sheet Glass

Euroglas

Fuyao Group

Taiwan Glass

Saint-Gobain

Cardinal Glass Industries

Central Glass

Sisecam Turkey

Application Synopsis

The Flat Glass for Construction Market by Application are:

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Other

By Type:

Rolled Glass Process

Float Glass Process

Regional Segment Analysis

The report focuses on detailed analysis of major regions like North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia), and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Key questions answered in the report

What will the market size and growth rate be in 2026?

What segment or region will drive or lead market growth and what are the reasons?

How will market drivers, constraints and future opportunities affect market dynamics and subsequent analysis of relevant trends?

What key strategies are used by top vendors to increase revenue?

