“Keemstar has to be one of the worst human beings to have a platform”

Controversial web character Daniel “Keemstar” got here beneath fireplace after calling Twitch streamer Kaitlyn “Amouranth” a scammer following the latter’s emotional livestream.

Name of Responsibility: Warzone shoutcaster and the proprietor of @ModernWarzone Twitter account, DoughDagnabbit, known as out the YouTuber by claiming that Keemstar needs to be the “worst human being” to have a platform. His tweet learn:

Keemstar needs to be one of many worst human beings to have a platform. Keemstar needs to be one of many worst human beings to have a platform. https://t.co/HpCyftmD39

What did Keemstar say following Amouranth’s emotional livestream?

Within the now-deleted Twitter thread, Keemstar talked about Kaitlyn revealing to her viewers that she has a husband who has threatened her on completely different events. Keemstar threw shade on the Twitch streamer’s viewers and mentioned:

“Amouranth informed her chat about her husband who has been answerable for her financial institution accounts taking the cash additionally threatening to kill her canines and so on. Guys on-line been donating her for years with out realizing the cash was going to her husband.”

The Drama Alert host continued the dialogue by stating that the Twitch star’s husband was “clearly” abusing her. Nevertheless, the streamer herself has “scammed” many individuals on-line by stating that she was “single for years”:

“Clearly husband is abusing. She confirmed the textual content. However. Amouranth herself has scammed so many guys on-line, claiming she was single for years. These Twitch streamers do not care about their viewers. All of them simply use you & your low IQs to fill their pockets.”

The three-part Twitter thread concluded with him seemingly dissing the Twitch streamer:

“Additionally Amouranth for years go reward for being a genius enterprise lady. Base on this new info, the hidden husband behind the scenes was the one making all of the enterprise strikes. So…”

After receiving vital backlash for the feedback he offered, Keemstar took to Twitter as soon as extra, stating that he was “simply making the purpose” and that he did not really feel like all content material creator ought to “deceive their fanbase for cash”:

See also How to fix Scorn sound glitches I been getting numerous tweets saying I help Amouranth getting abused? No Or that I’m supporting her abuser No or that I’m sufferer blaming Additionally No! I used to be simply making the purpose that I don’t really feel like all creator ought to deceive their fan base for cash. It’s flawed! I been getting numerous tweets saying I help Amouranth getting abused? No Or that I’m supporting her abuserNoor that I’m sufferer blamingAlso No! I used to be simply making the purpose that I don’t really feel like all creator ought to deceive their fan base for cash. It’s flawed!

An hour later, Keemstar deleted the dialogue thread and supplied a rationale for his resolution:

I deleted the entire Amouranth thread too many individuals are making unhealthy religion arguments Manipulating what I mentioned And straight mendacity. I additionally must take some accountability for not speaking my factors higher Im going to reply to all this tomorrow Reside on @thekeemstarshow I deleted the entire Amouranth thread too many individuals are making unhealthy religion argumentsManipulating what I saidAnd straight mendacity.I additionally must take some accountability for not speaking my factors betterIm going to reply to all this tomorrow Reside on @thekeemstarshow

Followers react to Keemstar’s tackle the scenario

DoughDagnabbit’s tackle Keemstar’s feedback gained numerous traction as greater than 990 group members had been current within the response thread. Some Twitter customers acknowledged that Keemstar ought to have been “canceled for the reason that Alex scenario”:

One other Twitter person claimed that Keemstar “loves sufferer blaming”:

One group member questioned how Keemstar has a fanbase:

Some Twitter customers sided with the controversial YouTuber and commented:

Listed here are a couple of extra related reactions:

@dougdagnabbit I assumed he retired and we did not must cope with him anymore?????? @dougdagnabbit I assumed he retired and we did not must cope with him anymore??????

For context, throughout Amouranth’s October 16 broadcast, the streamer disclosed that she has a husband, whereas having a telephonic dialog on stream.

The dialogue took a distressing flip when she requested her husband why he “threatened to kill her canines.” After the decision ended, Amouranth took the chance to showcase the abusive texts she acquired from him on a number of events.



