Keays-Byrne: The Immortal Joe from “Mad Max: Fury Road” has died

Hugh Keays-Byrne was 73 years old and a cult actor for thousands of fans around the world.

The cause is still unknown

Cult actor Hugh Keays-Byrne died, best known for his role in “Mad Max: Fury Road”. The news was spread by filmmaker Ted Geoghegan on his Twitter account and by Brian Trenchard-Smith on Facebook, both friends of the Australian. 73-year-old Keays-Byrne is remembered for both his education with the Royal Shakespeare Company and his sense of humor and friendship and generosity regarding social, humanitarian and environmental concerns.

In more than 50 years of career, the actor began his participation in the George Miller universe as a toecutter in “As Motos da Morte” from 1979, the first episode of the Mad Max saga. He returned to blockbusters five years ago with the famous Immortan Joe, again with his friend Miller. This was also the actor’s last job.

The causes of Hugh Keays-Byrne’s death remain unclear.

I am sad to report that our friend Hugh Keays-Byrne passed away in hospital yesterday. A former Royal Shakespeare …

Posted by Brian Trenchard-Smith on Wednesday 2nd Dec 2020