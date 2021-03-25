Keanu Reeves will do two projects for Netflix inspired by the actor’s comic book

“BRZRKR” was released this year and tells the story of an immortal warrior.

BD will be a film and anime series.

Keanu Reeves has signed a deal with Netflix that allows the arrival of two new projects. The premise of both is the same “BRZRKR,” the cartoon the actor brought out that year.

Neo from “The Matrix” will be the protagonist of the film adaptation of his story and give voice to the main character in a new anime series, which in practice will be a spin-off that will expand the universe of “BRZRKR”. .

On March 3, the first volume in a series of 12 comics was published. “BRZRKR” has at the center of the narrative an immortal warrior, Berzerker, who fights various battles over the centuries. Their main motivation remains to find out the truth about their origins.

Keanu Reeves co-wrote the story with Matt Kindt, the author who has already won a prestigious Eisner Prize. The drawings are by Ron Garney. The comic was a success, selling more than 600,000 copies of the first comic book. But the controversy has not escaped.

The project was originally funded through a Kickstarter campaign that raised just over a million euros. This opened up a debate in the industry and in the trade press about the difficulties that existed for potential unknown authors, but also about the salary conditions in the industry … Negotiations for projects now confirmed by Netflix began even before the first was published Output.

Exciting news! Netflix is ​​developing a live action film AND a follow-up anime series based on Keanu Reeves’ BRZRKR, a brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior’s 80,000 year struggle through the centuries. Reeves will produce the film, star and speak the anime. pic.twitter.com/RVWEuBCXTJ

– NX (@NXOnNetflix) March 22, 2021