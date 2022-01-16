Keanu Reeves reveals the only two stars he’s asked for an autograph

Keanu Reeves is definitely one of the favorite actors for many of us internet culture enthusiasts. He has returned to the front of the stage since Cyberpunk 2077 and continues to be dubbed by his fans as the most benevolent actor in all of Hollywood. During the Matrix Resurrections promo, he shared some interesting tidbits about his personal life.

Matrix 4: Keanu Reeves after Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves returns as Neo for the first time in almost 20 years in Matrix Resurrections, which hit theaters and HBO Max last month. The film received mixed reviews and currently has an above-average critic rating. 2.6/5 on Allociné and 5.7 in the IMDB user database from a panel of more than 2,500 critics. Opinions jagged, some appreciate the film’s meta side, others find it forced.

And whoever says new film also says TV tour for star actors. Keanu Reeves is no exception to the rule and has also been heavily involved in the film’s publicity campaign, discussing his take on the Saga Matrix but also on his personal life. For example, he revealed that he has only asked two stars for an autograph in his entire career: the first was Lou Reed from the Velvet Underground and his co-star from Bill & Ted (The Excellent Adventure of Bill and Ted in French). ), George Carlin. A comedy not reminiscent of Tenacious D and The Pick of Destiny with Jack Black.

Two stars of utmost importance

These two people hold a lot of space in Keanu Reeves’ heart, even if he greatly downplays their importance. About the singer and guitarist Lou Reed, he will explain that it was for a friend of his who was a real fan, because for him it is simply a small piece of paper with a note written on it in blue ink. “It just said ‘Lou Reed’. I know it could have been better, like ‘Thank you’. He is and will always be very important to Keanu Reeves because he was to himself:

I remember he wrote something like, “Dear Keanu, fuck off.” I always thought he wrote that just for me. Then I met someone who told me that they had received the exact same message that Carlin had written to me. Either way, it’s obviously a beautiful thing.

Before the pandemic, Matrix Resurrections and John Wick: Chapter 4 were scheduled to hit theaters on the same day, in May 2021. However, The Matrix has been pushed back to last month and The New John Wick to this year. Interestingly, The Adventures of John Wick director Chad Stahelski appeared in Matrix 4 as Trinity’s husband. The latter had also served as a stunt double for Keanu Reeves for the first Matrix film. The actor of the two films also said that he donated 70% of his salary on that film to cancer research, which would make up $31.5 million of the $45 million he received. A donation that he says will be used to develop leukemia research.