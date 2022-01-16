Keanu Reeves has only asked for two autographs in his life – and one of them is actually an insult

The Matrix actor asked a singer and a comedian for autographs. But one of the requests was “for a friend”.

Keanu is a samurai in 47 Ronin.

Even movie stars can be fans of other celebrities. One of Hollywood’s most famous actors also had moments when he was on the other side of the barricade — and even asked for two autographs. The main character of The Matrix only wanted two in her life and told the stories in an interview with Stephen Colvert on the American show A Late Show.

The actor took part in the “Colbert Questionert” and answered a series of seemingly random questions. One of those questions was whether Reeves had ever asked a celebrity for an autograph. Keanu revealed he only asked about two – Lou Reed and George Carlin.

“But it wasn’t for me, it was for a friend,” Reeves said, adding that Reed “was very nice and signed on a napkin.”

However, after Colbert started to move on to the next question, Reeves suddenly remembered getting another autograph, but this one was for himself: George Carlin. “What envy,” said the moderator. “I’m a huge fan.”

Reeves even worked on two productions with the legendary comedian, who died in June 2008. According to the actor, Carlin wrote “Dear Keanu, f**k you.” Keanu recalls, “I always thought George wrote that especially for me. I found out later that he wrote the exact same thing for others.”