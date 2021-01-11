Kazakhstan elections: ruling party wins absolute majority | Free press

Former Kazakh President Naserbayev’s party won an absolute majority in the parliamentary elections. Election observers did not call the elections in the former Soviet Republic free.

Nur-Sultan (AP) – In the parliamentary elections in the Central Asian Republic of Kazakhstan, which was accompanied by protests and boycotts, the ruling party Nur Otan (Light of Homeland) defended its absolute majority despite losses.

The central electoral commission in the capital Nur-Sultan gave the party 71.09 percent of the vote on Monday. That is more than ten percentage points less than in the last vote five years ago. Observers from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) did not call the elections in the former Soviet Republic free.

According to the preliminary result, three parties will take up residence in the new parliament. Besides Nur Otan, the Ak Schol (Shining Path) party passed the 7 percent hurdle with 10.9 percent and the People’s Party of Kazakhstan with 9.1 percent. Both are considered loyal to the government. As the largest opposition party, the Social Democrats had boycotted the vote. Another opposition party was not even allowed by the authoritarian leadership.

Casting his vote on Sunday, President Kassym-Shomart Tokayev said, “The more parties in our parliament, the better for our country’s future.” Next Friday he wants to talk about reforms in front of the new parliament. In the run-up to the vote, there was hope for changes, but observers think this was disappointed as there will be no opposition in parliament for the next five years.

“An election can only be truly democratic if voters have real political options to choose from,” said Jaroslaw Marcin Domanski, the head of the OSCE observation group. He criticized the arrests of peaceful protesters during protests in various cities in the oil-rich steppe state.

It was the first parliamentary elections since Tokayev took office a year and a half ago. The 67-year-old had taken over from longtime President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who retired after about 30 years in power. Nazarbayev still holds several influential positions and is still considered the most powerful man in the country. Protesters on Sunday criticized the 80-year-old still having too much power.

