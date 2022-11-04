Kawaisugi Crisis anime reveals main cast and Too Cute Crisis character designs

Kawaisugi Disaster key visible. Pic credit score: @natalie.mu

On October 3, 2022, the workers for the anime adaptation of Mitsuru Kido’s Kawaisugi Disaster (Too Cute Disaster) sci-fi, comedy manga revealed the anime’s predominant solid and their character designs.

Synergy SP will produce the anime Kawaisugi Disaster and it’s set to premiere in 2023!

Who’re the solid members?

Kawaisugi Disaster solid members embody:

Natsumi Fujiwara – Yozora

Yumiri Hanamori – Liza Luna

Jin Ogasawara – Seiji Mukai

Saya Aizawa – Kasumi Yanagi

On December 18, 2022, throughout Soar Festa’s second day Kawaisugi Disaster’ predominant solid will make an look on the Studio NEO space in Japan.

Image of voice actress Yumiri Hanamori who performs Liza Luna. Pic credit score: @natalie.mu

I play Liza Luna, and together with the remainder of the solid, we are going to make the anime Kawaisugi Disaster an anime that can make Yozora’s cuteness identified to the entire universe! Our Yozora is the cutest within the universe! Yumiri Hanamori commented at Natalie.mu

Image of voice actress Natsumi Fujiwara who performs Yozora. Pic credit score: @natalie.mu

I play Yozora. The reactions of the characters, particularly Liza, to Yozora are actually fascinating and humorous. I hope viewers will take pleasure in them. I hope you may be swept away by the cuteness of the animals. Natsumi Fujiwara commented at Natalie.mu

Image of voice actor Jin Ogasawara who performs Seiji Mukai. Pic credit score: @natalie.mu

Seiji’s opinion on “Neko-san” is just like mine, so after I heard I used to be getting the position my coronary heart swelled. Seiji personifies all of the individuals who love cute issues in Japan. I need everybody to have kawaii (cute) issues of their lives. Jin Ogasawara commented at Natalie.mu

Image of voice actress Saya Aizawa who performs Kasumi Yanagi. Pic credit score: @natalie.mu

I truly auditioned for a number of roles within the sequence and was stunned that I managed to nab my favourite one and the one I think about to be one of the best. I believe viewers will discover it to be a really soothing present. I hope followers of the manga will look ahead to it! Saya Aizawa commented at Natalie.mu

The official Twitter account for the anime adaptation of Kawaisugi Disaster additionally revealed the possibility to win a cute poster. As a way to take part merely observe the account and Retweet the put up.

What’s the plot of Kawaisugi Disaster?

The story begins when a spacecraft arrives at Earth from the Azatos Empire. Its alien crew gazes out on the Earth and so they attempt to resolve if its present civilization is value conserving. A feminine officer named Liza thinks they need to simply destroy the present civilization with a “loss of life fog” and extract the planet’s minerals and water.

Liza’s fellow officer tells her to not be hasty and that she ought to go all the way down to Earth with the intention to expertise its present tradition, historical past, nature, and concepts since there may be one thing amongst them that will be useful to the Azatos Empire.

Liza reluctantly agrees to go all the way down to Earth and take a look. Liza winds up in Japan, and with the intention to examine Earth’s delicacies, she decides to have a cup of tea at a café. Nonetheless, she doesn’t find yourself coming into a standard café, however a cat café. One could ask, “What’s a cat café?”

A cat café is the place patrons go to have a cup of espresso or tea and in addition benefit from the probability to pet or play with a cat on the identical time. Cat cafes are often stuffed with numerous pleasant cats that can robotically cozy as much as their patrons with the intention to get pats on their heads, get stomach rubs, or get individuals to play with them utilizing the toys supplied. Patrons are additionally in a position to take “selfies” with the lovable cats.

When Liza enters the café she comes face-to-face with a cat for the very first time. The cats’ delicate fur, massive gleaming eyes, and padded paws immediately captivate her. When Liza compares a cat’s cuteness stage to the Universe’s 3 cutest creatures – there’s simply no comparability!

When Liza distractedly explains to the confused barista that she is an alien and that’s why she’s by no means seen a cat earlier than he simply rolls with it since he’s used to coping with troublesome clients. Liza can’t assist however recall her childhood pet – a Benila.

She used to assume her Benila was cute together with its balloon-like texture if you pet it, however now that she’s seen a cat she will’t consider her Benila as having been cute in any respect. She explains to the barista that she was devastated when her Benila got here in 6th place throughout a cute pet contest however now she doesn’t care.

The Captain of the ship contacts Liza and asks if there are any “cute animals” on Earth that will make it value sparing. Liza realizes that if the Captain sees a cat he’ll immediately fall in love with it, grow to be overwhelmed by its stage of cuteness, and ignore all of his different pets. Since Liza feels sorry for the Captain’s pets she decides to maintain the key of the existence of the cutest animal within the universe a secret for now and guarantees her Captain that she is going to do her greatest to discover a “cute animal”.

The place can I learn the manga?

On October 4, 2019, Mitsuru Kido launched her manga Kawaisugi Disaster in Shueisha’s Soar Sq. journal, and its chapters have been collected in six tankobon volumes as of October 2022. Kawaisugi Disaster manga can also be accessible on Shonen Soar+.

Are you trying ahead to the anime Kawaisugi Disaster? (As a cat lover, I do know I'm!)