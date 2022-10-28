Kaveh to be an upcoming Dendro character in Genshin Impact: Everything leaked so far

Kaveh is a extremely anticipated character in Genshin Impression that is had a number of leaks involving him up to now few weeks. Most notably, his mannequin was just lately revealed to a lot fanfare. It was an thrilling time for individuals who beforehand solely knew of an outline associated to him, however there are nonetheless different leaks to debate as effectively.

Most notably, credible leakers have additionally revealed his ingredient and weapon through textual content leaks. It’s price mentioning that such data is topic to alter, particularly since some characters up to now have had their weapons and components modified.

Be aware: For clarification functions, these leaks solely go as much as what’s recognized about this new character as of October 28, 2022.

Genshin Impression Kaveh leaks: A brand new male Dendro character

Kaveh’s mannequin was leaked on October 26, 2022, with the above picture being the primary credible proof of this character’s look within the recreation. It completely matched a number of the older textual content leaks by Spend Your Primos, which additionally famous that he used the tall male mannequin in Genshin Impression.

The unique textual content leaks additionally talked about that he was a Dendro character. These leaks did not go deep into whether or not he was a 4-star or 5-star character. Unrelated rumors level to him being a 4-star character, however there isn’t a onerous proof of that for the time being.

On a associated notice, Kaveh has been leaked to be a Claymore person. Which means he will likely be a Dendro Claymore person in Genshin Impression, which is an attribute that at present is not within the recreation. Nonetheless, it’s important to say that this character does not have a recognized launch date but.

Thus, there may be at all times the likelihood that he will not be the primary Dendro Claymore character to grow to be playable.



– New Archon Quest that includes Kaveh, Dottore, Scaramouche, Rukkhadevata & Others

– Nahida Story Quest with a Cutscene

– Occasion Quest that includes Layla, Dori, Yae Miko

– New Sumeru Teapot units with audio for present characters

Though there isn’t a information on his launch date, present leaks level to him having a task in Genshin Impression 3.2’s Archon Quest. A number of characters make cameos in quests earlier than they grow to be playable, so this piece of stories should not be stunning to most Vacationers.

It’s price mentioning that some voice traces in Genshin Impression truly reference him, which will likely be mentioned within the following part.

Voice traces referencing this character

This video options 4 of the 5 at present playable characters who speak about Kaveh in some capability. It begins with Collei stating that he ranted by means of a whole dinner about his roommate – who followers ought to know is Alhaitham – and that she and Common Mahamatra could not even say something throughout it.

Cyno’s voice line follows Collei’s, and he basically talks about folks discovering Kaveh’s private anecdotes funnier than Cyno’s jokes. Nilou’s voice line performs after Cyno’s on this video, along with her stating that Kaveh constructed the Palace of Alcazarzaray.

Equally, Tighnari confirms that he constructed that spectacular piece of structure. The one character not on this video that references this new Dendro character is Dori, who states:

“Ah yeah, he is one of many Kshahrewar people who I work with. Not like the extra closed-minded folks on the Akademiya, he truly has his personal goals that he is combating for. I, for one, actually respect that. I secretly lent him some Mora — and I imply a LOT of Mora — to construct my Palace of Alcazarzaray. One factor’s for certain — with out Dori the benevolent benefactor, Kaveh wouldn’t be the place he’s in the present day, hehe.”

Vacationers have loads of data on Kaveh proper now, however there may be nonetheless extra to return in future Genshin Impression leaks and different official information.

