Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Pic Of Dad Arnold and Baby Eloise

Katherine Schwarzenegger is giving followers a uncommon glimpse of her 6-month-old daughter, Eloise.

On Nov. 27, Katherine posted an image of her well-known father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, kissing the highest of child Eloise’s head.

Katherine, who’s married to actor Chris Pratt, additionally handled her followers to a shot of Eloise’s massive sister, Lyla, 2, sporting a brown corduroy jumper and white Mary Janes.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a proud grandpa. (@katherineschwarzenegger by way of Instagram)

“A weekend of yummy meals, a number of love, a baptism, first vacation season and household,” Katherine, an creator, wrote on Instagram. “I’m so grateful and grateful for these reminiscences.”

Katherine, 32, additionally featured a shot of herself posing along with her mother, Maria Shriver, and siblings Christina, 31, Patrick, 29, and Christopher, 25.

Arnold, 75, and Shriver, who cut up in 2011 after 25 years of marriage, have celebrated different milestones collectively, together with their son Patrick’s twenty ninth birthday in September. Shriver, a TODAY particular anchor, and Arnold additionally celebrated Father’s Day along with their kids in 2020.

Throughout an look on “Jimmy Kimmel Stay!” in February, Arnold joked that being a grandfather is the “best factor.”

“As a result of they arrive over to the home, you play with Lyla for round an hour or two, I put her on the horse, I put her with the canine, I play with the canine, and after two hours, they depart. Over. It’s improbable, I let you know,” the previous Governor of California mentioned on the time.

Katherine and Pratt don’t present their youngsters’ faces on social media. On TODAY in 2021, Katherine defined that the choice was knowledgeable, partially, by her personal upbringing.

“I feel one of many biggest items that my mother and father ever gave me and my siblings is the reward of privateness and having a very regular upbringing, or as regular of an upbringing as potential,” she revealed.

“We had been allowed to type of be our personal folks and have our personal identification and type of select to step into no matter type of being public we wished to after we felt comfy,” she continued. “That was such an unimaginable reward to have given us youngsters.”

