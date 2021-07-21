Karlsruhe investigates AfD lawsuits over Merkel statements | free press

Karlsruhe (AP) – In February 2020, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) described the election of an FDP prime minister in Thuringia with AfD votes as “unforgivable” – is she catching up?

In any case, the AfD took the matter to the Federal Constitutional Court. The party believes its equal opportunity rights have been violated by the statements and their publication on the federal government’s website. Negotiations are taking place today in Karlsruhe. Experience shows that the verdict will only be handed down in a few months.

Co-opted by the CDU and AfD

The left-wing politician Bodo Ramelow actually wanted to be re-elected as head of government in the parliament of the federal state of Erfurt. However, he did not get enough votes in the first two votes. In the third ballot, FDP politician Thomas Kemmerich, quite surprisingly, defeated him by one vote – co-elected by the CDU and AfD. It was the first time the AfD helped a prime minister to office. Three days later, he resigned under pressure.

Merkel, who was currently traveling, had spoken at a state reception in South Africa the day after the election. At a press conference with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, she said the result had to be “reversed”, the CDU should in any case not participate in this government. She also said, “It was a bad day for democracy.” A transcript of the press conference was now available at bundeskanzlerin.de and bundesregierung.de.

Question of neutrality obligation

For the AfD, the chancellor and the government have violated their duty of neutrality and the party wants to bring two charges. Federal spokesman Jörg Meuthen said in July 2020: “Anyone who, as head of government during an official state visit, uses the international stage to delegitimize the results of democratic elections in Germany and to declare a coalition ban is abusing his office and violating the Basic Law and the Constitution. guaranteed equal opportunities for the parties.”

The chancellor and the federal government state that Merkel addressed the CDU as a party politician. The publications were also justified to document the state receipt. Chancellery Minister Helge Braun (CDU) is expected in Karlsruhe.

Not the first AfD lawsuit

The AfD has already successfully sued Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) in Karlsruhe for having an interview with AfD-critical passages on his ministry page. And Johanna Wanka (CDU) was reprimanded during her time as education minister for calling for the “red card” for the AfD in a ministry announcement. According to these statements, politicians are allowed to criticize the AfD publicly. However, they must adhere to the principle of state neutrality when expressing themselves in their role as members of the government.

Shortly before the hearing, the decision on a rejection request filed by the AfD against the responsible judges on July 9 was still open. This was justified with a visit by a delegation from the court to the Federal Chancellery with a joint dinner on 30 June. The decision on this can only be announced at the beginning of the meeting.