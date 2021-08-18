Karlsruhe: High tax rates unconstitutional since 2014 | free press

Karlsruhe (dpa) – Taxpayers will pay less interest on arrears in the future, but will also receive less interest on fees from the tax authorities.

The Federal Constitutional Court has declared the unusually high tax rates of six percent a year unconstitutional given the ongoing low interest rate phase, it said on Wednesday.

Karlsruhe judges have deemed interest rates “apparently unrealistic” since 2014, but subsequent corrections will not be made until 2019. For a new regulation, the legislator is given until the end of July 2022 at the latest. (Az. 1 BvR 2237/14 et al.)

There is interest in income, corporate, wealth, sales and trade taxes. They become due if an overdue payment or refund is delayed by more than 15 months. In the first case, the tax authorities benefit, in the second case, the taxpayer. The level has remained unchanged at six percent for decades. In the historically low interest rate phase following the outbreak of the financial crisis in 2008, this has led to a much-criticized imbalance: because interest rates should compensate for potential gains currently unattainable on the capital market at this level .

Focused on rapid implementation

The Federal Ministry of Finance wants to tackle the problem quickly and “together with the highest financial authorities of the states quickly prepare to implement the decision of the Constitutional Court,” State Secretary Rolf Bösinger said in Berlin. The court created legal clarity and “showed the legislator resilient latitude and design”.

For example, there is no concrete specification from Karlsruhe for the future level of interest rates. This makes it difficult to quantify the financial impact. So far, however, the state has done well with interest income from tax arrears. In a few years, the difference between the arrears and the repayment interest was more than a billion euros.

Good news for taxpayers

So for taxpayers, the decision is usually good news. Anyone who has had to repay since 2019 should in many cases receive a part of the interest back. Anyone who has received tax refunds may be required to partially repay the generous interest. Companies are mainly concerned with larger amounts. It was initially unclear how many reports were involved.

For the period from 2014 to 2018, the judges of the First Senate left the disputed provision in effect. Here the legislator is not obliged to establish a constitutional regulation with retroactive effect. In the years up to 2013, the general interest rate had already fallen sharply. At that time, however, the fixed interest rate was “still in the right proportion,” it says.

The Federal Fiscal Court also questioned the constitutionality of the high interest rates in 2018. Due to these decisions and the unclear legal situation, the Tax and Customs Administration has only provisionally set the interest rates since May 2019. This means that the notices can now be changed retroactively. In addition, in certain cases, the authorities had temporarily waived interest collection.

Two lawsuits in Karlsruhe

In Karlsruhe, two companies had filed a lawsuit that had to pay six-figure interest after a tax audit. Because it concerned the period 2010-2014, only one of these constitutional complaints was partially granted.

The Taxpayers’ Association (BdSt) applauds the decision. “Interest rates should be cut to significantly less than half of the current rate,” President Reiner Holznagel demanded. He also argued for a flexible solution.

The Federal Association of German Industries (BDI) also believes that “a scheme that responds to interest rate changes” is sensible. Companies are now finally getting more planning certainty, says general manager Joachim Lang. The German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DIHK) also called for tax controls to be speeded up. Companies often receive a final assessment notice many years after their tax return.

The FDP reiterated its demand to dynamically structure interest rates and link them to the base rate. “The tax authorities are not a savings bank, and the interest cannot become a second tax,” says the spokesman for the financial policy of the House of Representatives, Florian Toncar.

The left’s top candidate in the federal election, party leader Janine Wissler, told the dpa it had long been clear that the high interest rates were not justified. “Nevertheless, the federal government has blatantly put in the pockets of taxpayers in the case of late payments.”

The Greens in the Bundestag accused the federal government and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) of oversleeping in order to take early action. “That will be a huge effort for the tax authorities,” warned Lisa Paus, spokeswoman for financial policy.