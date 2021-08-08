Karliczek wants to increase CO2 price if necessary | free press

The CDU minister calls on the government to check annually whether Germany is meeting its climate targets. If not, Karliczek wants to increase the CO2 price – gasoline will then become more expensive.

Geneva / Berlin (dpa) – Federal Research Minister Anja Karliczek (CDU) wants to increase the price for CO2 certificates if the measures to achieve the climate goals are insufficient.

“With the CO2 price, we have created an effective tool that allows us to adapt at any time,” she told the German news agency shortly before the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) presented its new report on Monday. “If necessary, we must continue to raise the price and absorb the social impact.”

The CO2 price is levied on emissions that result from the combustion of fossil fuels and thus pollute the climate. Companies that market heating oil, natural gas, petrol and diesel must buy certificates for 25 euros per tonne of CO2 released during the combustion of heating and fuel. That raises the price of petrol by about seven cents per liter of diesel by about eight cents.

Climate protection technologies as “export hits”

The government should check every year whether Germany is on the right track to meet the climate goals, says Karliczek. She also believes that an end to domestic German air traffic is possible if passenger traffic, such as rail, is expanded accordingly.

Research should also work on new technologies. “Germany will benefit from this development,” said the minister. «German technologies for climate protection should become export hits. I want Germany to become the heart of climate protection technologies too.”

By 2030, greenhouse gas emissions in Germany must be reduced by 65 percent compared to 1990 and by at least 88 percent by 2040. Germany wants to achieve climate neutrality by 2045, which means that only as much carbon can be emitted as can be absorbed into carbon sinks.