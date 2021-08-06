Karliczek considers the end of domestic German flights possible | free press

Domestic flights are on the brink of the climate crisis. CDU politician Karliczek believes that not all domestic German flights are excluded.

Geneva / Berlin (dpa) – Federal Research Minister Anja Karliczek (CDU) does not rule out the need to stop domestic German air traffic in order to achieve climate protection goals.

There is an obligation to fight climate change even more vigorously, she told the dpa ahead of the release of the new report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) next Monday. She expects the report to dispel any remaining doubts that humans have been the main driver of climate change since the dawn of industrialization.

“If you say that we don’t want any more domestic German air traffic, then you have to organize passenger traffic more efficiently and build high-speed routes, for example,” said Karliczek, referring to the railways. “We have to follow this path consistently. But that can’t take 30 years. That is a decision that we must record in the next coalition agreement.”

Some of the consequences of climate change can no longer be prevented, according to the minister. She referred to the floods in Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia. Such extreme events have always existed, but the frequency is increasing with climate change. “So every municipality now has to think about how we can better prepare for extreme events, we have to go up a notch,” she said. “Rivers need to be relocated to their original beds and overflow areas and larger sewage options need to be created.” Together with the municipalities, research is already developing measures and concepts to be better positioned in the future.