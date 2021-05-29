Karliczek calls for vaccination offer for previously ill children | free press

Berlin (dpa) – Federal Education Minister Anja Karliczek has spoken out to offer vaccinations to at least previously ill children in the corona pandemic before the start of the school year.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) had given the green light for EU approval of the Biontech preparation for children aged 12 to 15 years. Formal approval by the EU commission is still pending, as is the investigation by the Permanent Vaccination Commission (Stiko) into whether it recommends a vaccination for Germany.

“Even if the Stiko, as some of its members have pointed out, recommend only vaccinating children who are sick, for example, this would greatly improve the health protection of this group,” says Karliczek of the editorial network Germany (RND). The CDU politician emphasized that you would then be able to return to your daily life despite the previous illness. This would also make everyday school life easier after the summer holidays. Because that would protect another risk group. “The aim should be that vaccinations for this group can be offered at the beginning of the new school year,” says Karliczek. At the same time, she emphasized the voluntary nature of the vaccination.

Federal Minister of Family Christine Lambrecht warned of a generational conflict in the distribution of vaccines. “I think it is very important that the generations are not played against each other when it comes to vaccinations,” said the SPD politician in the Funke media group newspapers. For healthy children and adolescents, there is only a low risk of developing severe corona. “It is different in the elderly, who have not all been vaccinated.” This should also be taken into account when it comes to the distribution of vaccines.

She regrets that federal health minister Jens Spahn (CDU) has “raised unrealistic expectations,” according to the social democrat. Spahn had suggested reserving Biontech cans for schoolchildren. Chancellor Angela Merkel and the federal states’ prime ministers rejected this during their vaccination meeting on Thursday. Instead, children, like anyone who wants to get vaccinated, could “try” for a vaccination appointment from June 7 — after the prioritization ends, as Merkel had said. She kept the promise that everyone would receive a vaccination offer by September 21.

About half of families in Germany want their children to be vaccinated: In a Civey survey for the “Augsburger Allgemeine”, 51 percent of those polled with children answered accordingly, 40 percent refused to vaccinate their children.

Speaking on behalf of the Federal Parent Council, board member Ines Weber told the Funke media group papers that the motto was “vaccinate yes, but not right away”. The willingness to vaccinate is present, “but the parents want sufficient studies”.

For the approval application study, the preparation had only been tested on well over 1,100 children (plus just as many in the placebo group), leading some Stiko members to be reluctant to make a recommendation for all children of the age group. Stiko’s decision is expected in a week and a half. The panel of experts is likely to recommend vaccination only for previously ill children for whom a corona infection poses a particular risk. However, the vaccine has been under emergency approval for older children in the US for two and a half weeks, so more data should be available in the near future.