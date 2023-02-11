Kari Lake’s Idea For A ‘Really Fair’ Election Is Her Most Bonkers One Yet

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate and adamant election denier Kari Lake spilled her thought for “actually truthful” elections, and it could embody Republicans successful throughout the board.

Lake, who hasrepeatedly deniedthe end result of final yr’s gubernatorial election, spoke at an Iowa rally on Friday after just lately teasing a U.S. Senate marketing campaign.

The Trump-backed Republican, who claimed she plans to take her election case to the U.S. Supreme Courtroom, instructed the gang that there are “loads of nice” candidates in her get together and remarked {that a} truthful election would have a good end result for the GOP.

“We’ve acquired nice candidates on the Republican Get together and on our facet. We’ve acquired so many nice candidates that if our elections had been actually truthful, I consider the ranks of Congress, the Senate, I feel a White Home, I feel all of the state governorships can be Republican if elections had been truthful,” Lake mentioned.

Lake additionally continued her claims that she didn’t lose the election in November to Democrat Katie Hobbs, and she or he quoted her father Friday in an try and persuade the gang of her falsehood.

“He mentioned, ‘Keep within the battle, however if you happen to lose, you lose with dignity, you shake the opposite particular person’s hand and also you stroll away,’” Lake mentioned.

“I didn’t lose, so I’m not doing that.”

Lake insisted she would discover different runs for elected workplace if need be. Nevertheless, she mentioned she wouldn’t “go away” regardless of stress to concede to Hobbs, who has been Arizona’s governor since Jan. 2.

