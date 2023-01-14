Kari Lake Says If She’s Not Made Arizona Governor, America Will ‘Turn Into A Venezuela’

Failed gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake insisted in an interview Friday that if she just isn’t made governor of Arizona, the U.S. will flip into Venezuela.

The Donald Trump-backed Republican raised the specter of a Venezuelan America in an interview with far-right scholar agitator Charlie Kirk.

Lake misplaced to Democrat Katie Hobbs in November, the election has been licensed and Hobbs has taken workplace. Lake additionally misplaced a court docket case final month difficult the election end result and has since appealed.

“There’s a boatload of proof in our favor,” Lake baselessly claimed within the interview. “We simply want a choose to get up and notice what’s on the road right here, and if we don’t restore sincere elections proper now, our nation will flip right into a Venezuela. We’ve Venezuelan-style elections, and that is the way you destroy a rustic.”

Paradoxically, the ascension to energy by somebody who isn’t chosen in a free election is typical of authoritarian management in Venezuela, not in an American democracy.

Try Lake’s warning right here:

Associated…