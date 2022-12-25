Kari Lake loses her lawsuit. Now it’s time for her to offer Arizona a gift

“If we do not have trustworthy elections the place we resolve who represents us, then we do not have a rustic anymore” mentioned Kari Lake on Dec. 22, 2022.

In what ought to come as a shock to utterly nobody, a decide on Saturday dominated that Kari Lake was not robbed of her proper to be Arizona’s subsequent governor.

“This Courtroom acknowledges the anger and frustration of voters who have been subjected to inconvenience and confusion at voter facilities as technical issues arose throughout the 2022 Common Election,” Maricopa County Superior Courtroom decide Peter Thompson wrote. “However this Courtroom’s responsibility will not be solely to incline an ear to public outcry. It’s to topic Plaintiff’s claims and Defendants’ actions to the sunshine of the courtroom and scrutiny of the legislation.”

Naturally, Lake reacted to the loss along with her trademark refusal to just accept actuality.

“My Election Case offered the world with proof that proves our elections are run exterior of the legislation,” she tweeted. “This Choose didn’t rule in our favor. Nonetheless, for the sake of restoring religion and honesty in our elections, I’ll enchantment his ruling.”

Or put one other approach, for the sake of constructing a hope-for political future – one which requires her to maintain her supporters in a state of perpetual fury.

Right here in the actual world, Choose Thompson bent over backwards to provide Lake her day in courtroom.

Two days, truly, through which the decide afforded her each alternative to show {that a} Maricopa County elections officer deliberately rigged the Nov. 8 election and that because of this, Lake misplaced to Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs.

As a substitute, Lake introduced a parade of witnesses who provided up opinions, hypothesis and a large quantity of wishful pondering to attempt to persuade the decide that the Republican nominee was the sufferer of a fiendish plot by the Republican-run county.

However what’s that outdated saying? Wishin’ don’t make it so.

In his 10-page ruling, the decide eviscerated the testimony of every of her witnesses …

…From the partisan pollster who testified that his exit ballot confirmed she ought to have received …. to the cyber knowledgeable who claimed the county shrunk ballots so that they couldn’t be counted, earlier than conceding that these ballots nonetheless would have been counted.

Story continues

“It bears mentioning that election staff themselves have been attested to by each Plaintiff’s witnesses and the Defendants’ witnesses as being devoted to performing their function with integrity,” Thompson wrote. “Not completely, as no system on this earth is ideal, however greater than ample to adjust to the legislation and conduct a sound election.”

Greater than ample to adjust to the legislation.

This being Christmas, it could appear a superb time for Kari Lake to supply the state of Arizona a present.

After 46 days of decrying her loss and defaming the state’s election staff, Lake ought to muster the grace to just accept the decision of the decide and concede the governor’s race.

I do not anticipate Lake to want Hobbs properly however she may a minimum of acknowledge that Arizona has spoken.

Oh, I do know. The possibility of that’s someplace between none and what-the-heck-is-in-that-eggnog-you’re-drinking.

Nonetheless, it’s the season of miracles.

Peace on earth and goodwill towards even those that defeat us.

This text initially appeared on Arizona Republic: Kari Lake misplaced. Now it is time for her to supply Arizona a present