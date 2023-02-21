Kari Lake looks to harness her movement after Arizona loss

PHOENIX (AP) — Brett Foto and his fiancee have been vacationing in Phoenix final fall once they heard a few rally close by for Kari Lake, then working for governor of Arizona.

Regardless of that they do not reside or vote in Arizona. Lake was going locations, an rising star on the populist proper, they usually needed to see her.

“We’re seeing one thing very fascinating tonight,” mentioned Foto, a 52-year-old gross sales consultant who lives outdoors Denver. “We’re going to look again and say, ‘We noticed her after we went to this little hangar in Phoenix.’”

Lake went on to lose that race to Democrat Katie Hobbs, a setback that may usually thwart political ambitions. However amongst conservatives, defeat has completed little to erode Lake’s standing. If something, her refusal to acknowledge her loss solely enhances her stature nicely past Arizona.

Within the months for the reason that election, Lake has popped up at former President Donald Trump’s Florida property and a palatial California lodge, the place she unsuccessfully lobbied members of the Republican Nationwide Committee to defeat Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. A newer swing via Iowa sparked hypothesis about whether or not she could run for president or angle for a job as Trump’s working mate if he clinches the GOP nomination once more.

Wherever she is, she’s doubling down on the method that enthralled the Republican base however was rejected by a broader citizens: unflinching fealty to Trump, a relentless concentrate on unsubstantiated claims of election fraud, and difficult discuss securing the U.S.-Mexico border with power.

Lake could have one other probability to showcase her bond with the GOP base subsequent month with a distinguished talking position on the Conservative Political Motion Convention, or CPAC, in Washington.

“She speaks MAGA,” Chuck Coughlin, a longtime political advisor in Arizona who was one in all former Gov. Jan Brewer’s prime advisers, mentioned, referring to Trump’s “Make America Nice Once more” slogan. “She’s higher than Trump in lots of respects. She’s a cultural warrior. She expresses their angst and nervousness over the best way the nation’s going.”

In the meantime, Lake is continuous to combat her loss within the Arizona appellate courts, which rejected her election problem Thursday. She vowed to take her lawsuit to the state Supreme Courtroom. She held a campaign-style rally this month to attract consideration to her case.

“Kari Lake is the entire bundle. She’s articulate. She’s assured. She’s lovely, however not in a threatening means,” mentioned Linda Greulich, a 70-year-old retiree in Phoenix. “And I believe if she needs to remain in politics, I see her going all the best way to the highest.”

The flurry of exercise comes as Lake considers working for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Kyrsten Sinema, an unbiased and former Democrat. She met lately with Nationwide Republican Senatorial Committee officers in Washington.

Republicans outnumber Democrats in Arizona, but they’ve struggled to win in the course of the Trump period. The GOP misplaced three straight Senate races in Arizona as ticket-splitting voters who principally assist Republicans refused to vote for candidates carefully aligned with Trump.

Eleven p.c of voters figuring out as Republicans voted for Hobbs final yr, in contrast with simply 4% of Democrats who voted for Lake, based on AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of greater than 3,200 voters in Arizona.

Sinema has not mentioned whether or not she’ll run for a second time period, a call that might have a monumental influence on the battle for management of the Senate. Democrats fear a three-way race between Sinema, a Democrat and a Republican will scramble the method that is labored so nicely for them, creating a gap for a candidate like Lake.

Different Republicans working embrace Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb. Additionally contemplating a bid are Jim Lamon, Blake Masters and Karrin Taylor Robson, candidates in 2022 for both the Senate or governor.

Lake is pushing again towards these within the GOP making an attempt to maneuver previous claims of election fraud which have proved poisonous in swing states, together with Arizona, the place Lake and three different Trump-backed Republicans misplaced their races. She instructed Iowans, who’re happy with their position in vetting presidential hopefuls, to press candidates about “the place they stand on stolen elections.”

“We want to ensure all of those candidates assume that election integrity is a No. 1 difficulty,” she mentioned.

Lake was a information anchor for practically 30 years within the Phoenix market. She left the Fox affiliate in 2021, saying journalism had strayed into advocacy. She started her marketing campaign for governor a short while later, channeling Trump with frequent assaults on the information media she left behind.

She information each interplay with reporters, typically posting contentious exchanges on social media and incomes plaudits from her followers, and she or he nonetheless attracted unprecedented consideration from international media.

Cash has continued to pour in for Lake since her loss. Her marketing campaign raised $2.6 million from Election Day via the top of the yr, with the largest haul approaching the day the race was referred to as for Hobbs.

She’s raised extra money via a nonprofit group her advisers created in December, which does not need to disclose particulars about its donations and has turn into her predominant fundraising car.

Foto, who noticed Lake on his Arizona trip, was not deterred by her loss to Hobbs and hopes she’ll take one other stab at working for workplace.

“I pray for that to occur and I pray for that for this nation,” Foto mentioned by cellphone. “I believe we’d like folks like her to ensure of a robust future for all of us.”