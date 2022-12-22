Kari Lake ‘Expert’ Witness Gets Testy In Court When Pushed To Admit Facts

An knowledgeable witness for Kari Lake on Wednesday received annoyed in courtroom, ducked round questions and made admissions that contradict Lake’s case.

Lake, the election-denying Republican candidate for governor of Arizona, began a two-day trial on Wednesday as she seeks to have her election loss overturned. A choose has already dismissed eight of the ten claims she raised in her lawsuit. She is being allowed to make her case on the remaining two.

She is attempting to show that one, a Maricopa County official intentionally prompted a printer malfunction that misplaced sufficient votes to price her the election; and two, that ballots had been improperly added by a contractor that handles mail ballots.

A witness referred to as by Lake to function a cyber safety knowledgeable within the trial, Clay Parikh, received right into a testy trade with Maricopa County’s lawyer, Tom Liddy, as he was questioned on the primary declare.

Parikh ― who has spoken at election denial occasions organized by MyPillow CEO and election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell ― stated he had seen ballots that had been printed within the unsuitable measurement, and he believes there’s no approach the printer settings may have been modified by chance.

The county has acknowledged there have been printer points however has stated nobody was unable to vote in consequence. Parikh testified that misprinted ballots that might not be learn by a tabulator could be duplicated, and in the end counted anyway.

“Whether or not it’s unintentional or inadvertent if the … [misprinted] poll needs to be duplicated, as soon as it’s duplicated, wouldn’t it be tabulated to your understanding?” Liddy requested the witness. I

Parikh didn’t reply the query, as a substitute asserting once more that the ballots couldn’t have been misprinted with out human intervention.

“It’s not even doable. That’s not doable, your Honor,” he stated, prompting the choose to notice that his reply was “not aware of this query.”

“Sir, can you reply the query?” Liddy requested.

Parikh stated he was unable to reply.

Story continues

“Let me ask a special query,” Liddy stated. “Are duplicated ballots tabulated? Maricopa County normal election, 2022?”

“In the event that they’re duplicated accurately, and so they’re configured accurately, sure,” Parikh replied.

Liddy additionally requested Parikh to reveal who paid for his journey and lodging to talk at an occasion hosted by Lindell, whom he referenced as “the MyPillow man,” in Missouri.

“That will, I assume could be Mike Lindell,” Parikh stated. “All of the journey was organized, he requested me to talk on the occasion.”

Associated…