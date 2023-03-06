Kari Lake Campaign Says She Wouldn’t Be Trump’s VP For The Most Absurd Reason

Kari Lake, who ran unsuccessfully for governor of Arizona final 12 months, stated she wouldn’t be the Republican nominee for vp in 2024 for probably the most absurd motive.

“We’re flattered, however sadly our authorized staff says the Structure gained’t enable for her to function Governor and VP on the similar time,” the election-denying Republican’s marketing campaign tweeted over the weekend.

Lake gained a straw ballot on the Conservative Political Motion Convention on Saturday, incomes 20% of the vote in a discipline of 28 candidates. Her hypothetical opponents included former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Former President Donald Trump gained the straw ballot of the GOP’s declared and certain 2024 presidential candidates with 62% of the vote.

Lake has gone heavy on the Trump playbook within the wake of her election loss, baselessly insisting there was intentional misconduct at polling stations. She challenged her defeat in court docket and failed.

Throughout her marketing campaign, Lake closely peddled Trump’s lies that the 2020 election was rigged. She misplaced to Katie Hobbs (D) by simply over 17,000 votes.

