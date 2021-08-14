Karadoc Goes Pole Dance To Celebrate The Success Of The Film (Video)

While the film Kaamelott: Premier Volet has just become the biggest French box office success of 2021, the interpreter of Karadoc is celebrating the event with a pole dance.

A highly anticipated show

Kaamelott: Premier Volet, released July 21, 2021, continues to generate lots of ink and draw viewers. If OSS 117: Red Alert in Black Africa by Nicolas Bedos dethroned Alexandre Astier’s film in the week of August 4th, King Arthur shouldn’t be ashamed of his return as he has just topped 2,000,000 viewers. An absolutely enviable result, especially if you take into account the decline in the number of moviegoers since the introduction of the health pass in cultural sites.

Visibly touched by this success, Jean-Christophe Hembert, the interpreter of Karadoc and incidentally a close collaborator of Alexandre Astier, promised a few weeks ago that he would take part in a pole dance show with 2 million visitors to the film.

With 2 million I’m doing a pole dance show https://t.co/MZ8nGYzdOx

July 28, 2021

The Lyon-based actor and director, who recently excelled by offering ballads to students isolated by detention, then continued teasing his pole dance show, according to the announcements of Kaamelott-generated posts: Premier Volet.

Okay, I’ll get some tight tights. https://t.co/Oi9lCOjDnx

August 2, 2021

Markings: securing the attachment points, diameter and grip of the metal rod, choice of music, headlight settings, sheathing, leg flexibility, size and color of the panty. I’m ready to fly … pic.twitter.com/ejllhkZKbA

August 4, 2021

Promised thing, thing due, so Jean-Christophe Hembert has kept his promise and indulged in this long-awaited pole dance show on the occasion of the two million visitors.

KV1: 2 million entries

Promised things, owed things

For Fracasse’s 200,000 (we’re at 30,000), a triple tribute to Zizi Jenmaire, Liza Minnelli and Milli Vanilli will be even more spectacular!

Many Thanks :

Le Bachal / La Clusaz @ Scarecrow0909 # FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/aMDTl07z9V

August 13, 2021

In addition to staging the shows, that remains my joy! and L’Exoconference and after wearing the hat of the executive producer of the Kaamelott series (the making of the DVDs gives us an idea of ​​the importance of his role in the making of the series), Jean-Christophe Hembert also develops his personal projects. .

In particular, he directed the theater adaptation of Capitaine Fracasse, a bold novel by Théophile Gautier published in 1863. In the piece Fracasse, Jacques Chambon and Thomas Cousseau, in particular, play