Kaolin Market Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2020– 2025

Market Overview

Global Kaolin Market is anticipated to expand at a healthy CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period. The kaolin clay is also known as white or china clay and is used for skincare treatment. The kaolin clay is the richest silica dioxide and has neutral pH hence it doesn’t make your skin dry. The kaolin clay market is attributed to the adoption of kaolin clay in the healthcare and cosmetic sector. Furthermore, the rising use of kaolin in the end-use industries such as paper and building & construction and the healthy growth of these industries is expected to propel the growth of the global kaolin market during the study period.

The global kaolin market is expected to witness a significant market expansion owing to the highest market value of USD 4,462.65 Million in 2018. The global market growth is driven by the adoption of kaolin clay in the production of high-grade ceramics, which is further used in the formulation of whitewares, such as tableware, sanitaryware, and tiles. Nevertheless, the availability of potential substitutes is estimated to restrain the growth of the global kaolin market. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the disruption of production and supply and is expected to hamper the global market. Furthermore, increasing activities on research & development, manufacturers have developed medical and cosmetic grades of kaolin to widen its application areas are also expected to fuel the growth of kaolin during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market is highly fragmented with a variety of small and large sellers competing with international companies. However, the key players in marketing adopt various strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, collaborations to expand their client base and product portfolio.

Competition between major competitors depends on many factors, but not just the robust distribution network, product innovation, manufacturing capacity, and pricing strategy.

Major Players

The Major Players operating in the Global Kaolin Market are BASF SE (Germany), Imerys (France), Sibelco (Belgium), Thiele Kaolin Company (US), LB MINERALS, Ltd (Czech Republic), Ashapura Group (India), KaMin LLC (US), EICL Limited (India) and Sedlecký kaolin a.s. (Czech Republic).

Market Segmentation

Global Kaolin Market has been classified based on Grade, Application, and Region.

Depending on the grading segment, the global kaolin market has been categorized into calcined, hydrous, delaminated, surface treated, and structured. The calcined segment is expected to lead the market with a healthy CAGR of over 4.00% during the forecast period.

In terms of the application segment, the global kaolin market has been divided into paper, ceramics, paints & coatings, rubbers & plastics, fiberglass, and others.

The paper segment accounted for the largest share of over 35.00% in 2018 due to the exceptional properties offered by kaolin to the paper surface, such as whiteness, glossiness, ink absorptivity, and printing characteristics.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the kaolin market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific is expected to contribute the largest share of the market owing to the amount of substantial market share in 2018. The region is expected to exhibit a healthy CAGR of approximately 4.5% during the review period. The regional market is attributed to the growing demand for kaolin from various industrial verticals on account of the rapid industrialization rate and growing per-capita income in emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan.

Europe accounted for the second-largest market share of the global kaolin market and was valued at USD 1,295.0 million in 2018. Germany is driving the largest share of the regional market and is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the review period.

The main points to remember about the report:

The research report will provide an in-depth analysis of the Global Kaolin Market in key segments such as technology, product type, application, and industry verticality and distribution channel.

The report will include a qualitative and quantitative analysis with market forecasts for 2019-2026 and a CAGR between the forecast horizons.

The report will provide a thorough analysis of market dynamics, including drivers and limitations, challenges, and potential opportunities.

An in-depth regional analysis of the Global Kaolin Market was included in the research report for the forecast period.

The profile of key competitors in the global marketplace Kaolin will be provided, including key financial statements, products and services, latest advancements, and key business strategies.

Customization of this Report:

