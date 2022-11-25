Kanye ‘Ye’ West Reveals Trump ‘Screamed’ at Him in Bombshell 2024 Campaign Video

Calla Kessler/The Washington Publish through Getty Pictures

Kanye ‘Ye’ West continued on his path of full self-destruction Thursday evening, releasing a string of movies together with a two-minute marketing campaign promo dissing Donald Trump.

The rapper, 45, introduced final week that he plans to run for president once more in 2024.

“The factor that Trump was most perturbed about [is] me asking him to be my vp,” Kanye mentioned in one of many movies printed on his recently-unlocked Twitter account on Thanksgiving evening. “I feel that was, like, decrease on the record of issues that caught him off guard.”

“It was the truth that I walked in with intelligence,” he says.

Even after the video was posted, Kanye’s adviser took goal at Trump in no unsure phrases.

Of the movies and Ye’s relationship with Trump at current, Milo Yiannopoulos advised The Each day Beast: “As a connoisseur and an intimate of a number of mercurial billionaires, it wouldn’t shock me within the least to seek out them laughing about it within the close to future. Assuming Mr. Trump isn’t too wounded, in fact.

Although, he continued: “Trumpworld is in disaster tonight.”

“In my private view, the previous president has solely himself guilty. That is an overdue reckoning. President Trump has uncared for and betrayed everybody who beloved him most, from the cancelled personalities who helped him into workplace to his abused supporters on January 6. He may prefer to replicate on whether or not he might have accomplished extra to acknowledge and help his most loyal followers through the years. Ordinary, callous ingratitude has a means of catching up with you.”

The marketing campaign teaser is titled “Mar-a-Lago debrief” and comes simply two days after West and famous white supremacist Nick Fuentes had been noticed outdoors the previous president’s Florida golf membership on Tuesday.

Because the video continues, the rapper, who was dropped by Adidas final month after an unrelenting stream of anti-semitic feedback, goes on to reward Fuentes.

“Nick Fuentes, in contrast to so most of the attorneys and among the folks [Trump] was left with on his 2020 marketing campaign, he’s truly a loyalist,” West mentioned within the clip. “When all of the attorneys mentioned, ‘neglect it, Trump’s accomplished,’ there have been loyalists operating up within the White Home, proper? And my query can be, ‘Why, whenever you had the prospect, did you not free the January 6ers?’”

As he speaks about counseling Trump to “go and get these folks that the media tried to cancel,” the video flashes photographs of former Trump marketing campaign supervisor Corey Lewandowski, Trump ally Roger Stone, and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who has been ordered to pay over $1 billion to the households of the Sandy Hook victims for mendacity about their youngsters’s deaths.

The disgraced shoe designer and musician mentioned Trump dismissed his presidential aspirations with a “would-be mob-esque” story during which he claimed that he granted clemency to former federal prisoner Alice Johnson for West. West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian had campaigned closely for Trump to pardon Johnson.

In the identical video, Kanye reveals that Trump insulted Kardashian, although the insult itself is bleeped. Trump allegedly advised Kanye, “you possibly can inform her I mentioned that.”

“I used to be considering, like, that’s the mom of my youngsters,” West mentioned.

The point out of Kardashian comes as West faces an inner investigation from Adidas – which carried his Yeezy shoe model from 2013 till final month – into allegations that he harassed his former workers. In an nameless letter obtained by Rolling Stone this week, a number of ex-employees claimed that West belittled them and harassed them by exhibiting them pornography, together with graphic photos of Kardashian herself.

Within the weird marketing campaign announcement video, West mentioned that Trump wasn’t too completely satisfied along with his plans for greater workplace.

“When Trump began mainly screaming on the desk telling me I used to be gonna lose, I imply, has that ever labored for anybody in historical past? I’m like, ‘wait, maintain on Trump, you’re speaking to Ye,’” the Grammy winner mentioned.

The video ends with the intro to his 2016 tune “Father Stretch My Palms, Pt. 1,” and a title card studying “YE24.”

Of the 2 different movies posted Thursday evening, one is made up of reports clips about Adidas dropping West, whereas one other one principally includes a monologue by Fox Information host Tucker Carlson in help of West.

A Trump spokesperson didn’t instantly return The Each day Beast’s request for touch upon West’s claims Thursday evening.

