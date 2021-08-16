Kanye West’s months of madness – which will help create the new album

After the divorce, the rapper moved to a stadium where he was preparing the release of “Donda”. Many question your mental health.

With shiny, shiny trousers, a bright red puffed-up jacket and a head completely covered with a nylon stocking, the figure that emerged from the stands in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta was unique. Not everyone who watched the Atlanta United soccer game immediately recognized who it was.

With his face covered and unrecognizable, it was the bizarre outfit that enabled him to recognize the identity of the man who strolled through the stands while taking photos with his cell phone. Days before he had been alone on the lawn. In the stands, Kanye West fans replaced soccer fans.

From the first joint audition party for their new album “Donda” was the bizarre look with which she was recognized days later – and which made the red coat famous, which is a collaboration between her and GAP. But what was West doing after all this time in the stadium? Apparently it was his new home, in another episode of the rapper’s crazy life that had become even more unpredictable over the past year.

The arrival of West’s tenth original album, which has now been lost due to several postponements, was also unpredictable. From the first appointment until July 24th, we arrive in mid-August with several possible appointments. The last one points to August 20th, but anything is possible in the insane world of Kanye West.

A controversial career was reported as early as 2020, culminating in the musician's admission to his mental state. There has been much speculation about possible problems, which he himself revealed in 2019 when he stated he suffered from bipolar disorder.

“Everyone who has it or knows someone in this situation knows how difficult and painful it is to understand all of this,” revealed ex-wife Kim Kardashian. “He’s a brilliant person, but complicated. Along with the natural pressures of being an artist and being black, in addition to the painful loss of his mother, he still has to deal with the pressures and isolation of a bipolar patient, ”he wrote.

By the way, Donda West is one of the characters who inspires the rapper’s new album. But not only.

West’s appearance in the stands

West and Kardashian’s marriage was already under pressure – they are parents to four children, North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm – especially after the controversial testimony of the musician in the campaign in which he ran for president of the United States. In 2021, the relationship ended with a bang.

After nearing the possible end of the marriage in 2020 – after it became known that the couple had discussed the possibility of an abortion during their first child’s pregnancy – West accused the Kardashian family of attempting “arrests”. Formalization would not arrive until February 2021 with the official submission of the application by Kim Kardashian.

The divorce would take place with joint custody of the four children and no child support. Kanye West’s health and mental health were likely some of the reasons why the relationship ended.

Four months later, West announced a return to the stage and a pre-listening party for the new work. The music world was in turmoil.

West returned to his hometown on July 22nd. The stadium with a capacity of 71,000 people was full. Dozens and dozen of famous people in the stands. Between the recordings by mother Donda, the mostly unfinished songs were played by the stadium sound system with excessive volume so that it was hardly audible. Also, fans wouldn’t know when it would be possible to buy the record.

Thousands of benches have returned home. Kanye West No. Later, after the musician’s appearance in the stands of the same stadium, it turned out that the rapper had never left the place.

the makeshift room

After all, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium was his new home. West temporarily occupied a small room. Inside only a small bed, several pairs of sneakers, a television and a clock. I wouldn’t leave there until “Donda” was done.

Over the past few weeks, West’s trip has been followed through photos and the occasional direct hit on social media. Sometimes alone, sometimes with staff, the unusual choice reflects a dubious state of mind of the artist.

On August 6, a new invitation to return the famous to the stadium stands. The final audition party for “Donda” brought an album closer to its final release – but another strange moment with West.

Contrary to expectations, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian stood in the stands. She had already appeared at the first party in a red suit that matched that of her ex-husband. From the square, West left a message in the form of music.

One of the themes presented live reflected the musician’s family life and assured that Kardashian is still in love with him. The musician will even have cried during the presentation of the topic that speaks of the loss of the family.

While the world is on hold trying to find out if “Donda” even made it to the age of 20, one he suffered in 2016 that took him to a mental hospital.