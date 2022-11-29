Kanye West said the IRS put a $75 million hold on 4 of his accounts because he owes $50 million in taxes

On a podcast on Monday, Kanye West stated the IRS put a $75 million maintain on 4 of his accounts.

The rapper stated he owes round $50 million in taxes.

He is now estimated to be value round $400 million, a large drop for the one-time billionaire.

Ye, the rapper previously generally known as Kanye West, says the Inner Income Service has put a $75 million maintain on his accounts.

Ye talked about his monetary state of affairs throughout a Monday night time episode of the right-wing “Timcast IRL” podcast that additionally featured white nationalist Nick Fuentes and alt-right determine Milo Yiannopoulos. Talking to host Tim Pool, Ye stated his “finance individuals” instructed him he’s going to “need to pay quite a lot of taxes.”

“I am speaking about actually discovering out that they had been attempting to place me in jail this morning,” the rapper stated. “However I came upon — okay, so that they froze, they put a $75 million maintain on 4 of my accounts.”

“After which they stated, you owe quite a lot of taxes. Took me like six hours to learn the way a lot. Rather a lot — was it — properly, round $50 million,” Ye stated.

He stated he was “clearly not essentially the most financially literate individual on the planet” and added that he went round to the “completely different CFOs” concerned in his companies to search out out if not paying taxes could be tax evasion.

“So now I am having — I get to truly learn to run an organization. I get to learn to, you understand, to rely, actually,” Ye stated of his funds. “It is like I did not even know the place to place the cash.”

On Monday’s episode of the podcast — which Ye later walked off of in a huff when Pool questioned an anti-Semitic remark he made — the rapper stated he was attempting to purchase his personal financial institution and puzzled aloud if he may run for president from jail. Ye stated in November that he was operating for president once more after a failed bid in 2020. He has not filed the paperwork to take action.

At one level in the course of the podcast, the rapper stated God is “breaking him down” by “eradicating” all his riches, however that his youngsters might be effective as a result of his “child mama,” Kim Kardashian, has cash.

Ye has been an infinite supply of controversy of late, significantly after he went on a number of anti-Semitic rants in October. Manufacturers together with Adidas and Balenciaga reduce ties with Ye amid the debacle, bringing his estimated web value down from $1.5 billion to $400 million.

In November, Ye claimed Adidas is suing him for $275 million of his remaining web value. This was after Ye introduced on October 25 that he was ending their partnership. Adidas declined to touch upon Ye’s claims.

The IRS didn’t instantly reply to Insider’s request for remark.

