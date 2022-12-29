Kanye West reportedly nowhere to be found as ex-business manager tries to serve him

Kanye West Neil Mockford/GC Pictures

A former enterprise supervisor for Ye has reportedly been making an attempt and failing to find him so the rapper may be served with a $4.5 million contract lawsuit.

Thomas St. John, a former enterprise supervisor for the rapper previously generally known as Kanye West, filed a $4.5 million lawsuit towards him this yr over alleged unpaid charges. However The Solar now experiences St. John has been unable to find Ye to serve him and is requesting an extension so he can achieve this.

“As a basic matter, now we have had issue confirming the perfect present tackle of Kanye West,” a court docket submitting reportedly stated, noting that “now we have tried to service him by mail” at “three separate addresses.” A bundle delivered to at least one tackle was reportedly returned to the sender.

The submitting notes St. John’s staff has “not but made makes an attempt to serve him personally” resulting from being “unable to establish his present residential tackle.”

In line with TMZ, Ye has been residing a “nomadic life for months, touring right here and there and not likely having a house base,” although he has been noticed in Los Angeles this month. The lawsuit from St. John, which additionally alleged Ye screamed at him and have become “heated and aggressive” throughout a January 2022 assembly, was filed because the rapper confronted widespread backlash for his collection of antisemitic feedback.

The submitting additionally says St. John hasn’t been capable of contact Ye’s attorneys as a result of he seemingly doesn’t presently have an lawyer, The Solar experiences. In October, experiences stated Ye was working with Camille Vasquez, the lawyer who represented Johnny Depp in his lawsuit towards Amber Heard. However their working relationship reportedly ended days later when Ye refused to retract his antisemitic remarks.

