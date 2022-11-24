Kanye West made a Yeezy designer sit on the floor during an hours-long meeting and told her she didn’t ‘deserve to sit at the table,’ report says

A spokesperson for Adidas mentioned: “Adidas doesn’t tolerate hate speech and offensive conduct.”MEGA/GC Photographs/Getty Photographs

Kanye West as soon as made a designer sit on the ground for an hours-long assembly, per Rolling Stone.

An ex-staffer mentioned the incident adopted a disagreement between West and the designer.

The designer had been engaged on the Adidas-Yeezy line, in line with the report.

Kanye West, also referred to as Ye, made a younger feminine designer sit on the ground for an hours-long assembly, per Rolling Stone, which cited an ex-staffer who was within the room.

The publication spoke to greater than a dozen former Adidas and Yeezy staffers. The ex-employees, who requested anonymity, informed the publication that West created a poisonous surroundings for individuals who labored underneath him on the Adidas-Yeezy partnership. The collaboration between the rapper and the sportswear big lasted 9 years.

The ex-workers mentioned West would reward some staff whereas belittling others he had beforehand supported. One former worker described it as “enjoying thoughts video games.”

The ex-staffer cited by the publication mentioned the incident began with a disagreement between West and the younger designer.

“You do not deserve to sit down on the desk,” the previous worker recalled West saying earlier than making the designer sit on the ground for the remainder of the assembly, which they mentioned lasted hours.

A few of the former staffers additionally informed the publication that West had proven them express photographs of his then-wife Kim Kardashian on a number of events.

West was dropped by Adidas on October 25 after a collection of scandals and intense public criticism. In a single incident, the rapper posted a collection of antisemitic tweets. His account was locked following the posts however later reinstated.

A spokesperson for Adidas mentioned: “Adidas doesn’t tolerate hate speech and offensive conduct and subsequently has terminated the Adidas Yeezy partnership. Now we have been and proceed to be actively engaged in conversations with our staff concerning the occasions that result in our determination to finish the partnership. They’ve our full assist and as we’re working by means of the main points of the termination, we’ve got been clear that we wish to hold our staff’ expertise and expertise inside the group.

“Having mentioned this, we is not going to talk about personal conversations, particulars or occasions that result in our determination to terminate the Adidas Yeezy partnership and decline to touch upon any associated hypothesis.”

Representatives for Yeezy didn’t reply to Insider’s request for remark. West couldn’t be reached for remark immediately.

Learn the unique article on Enterprise Insider