Kanye West fired a staffer who suggested playing Drake’s music and another for wearing a yellow sweater, report says: ‘honestly an HR nightmare’

Ye, previously Kanye West, in Paris, France, on October 2, 2022.Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis by way of Getty Photos

Rolling Stone interviewed staffers at Yeezy, Adidas, and Hole who labored with Kanye West.

Staffers reported working 12-15 hour workdays in a chaotic, ever-changing work setting.

“How he’s on social media is precisely how he is like with workers,” one staffer mentioned.

The just lately disgraced rapper, Ye — also referred to as Kanye West — fostered a “cult-like” office the place staffers’ jobs have been always in peril, Rolling Stone reported.

The outlet interviewed virtually two dozen people who labored with Ye at Yeezy, Adidas, and Hole. The staffers reported working 12-15 hour workdays in a chaotic, ever-changing work setting the place “it’s a must to always agree with him.”

“His anger at us in on a regular basis interactions was simply inappropriate, and actually an HR nightmare,” an Adidas Yeezy designer instructed the outlet.

“How he’s on social media is precisely how he is like with workers,” an Adidas Yeezy senior staffer added.

One staffer recalled being fired for suggesting they play Drake, who West used to have rap beef with. A number of staffers additionally reported West’s criticism of their outfits created a tradition the place most individuals wearing Yeezy attire. One inventive was fired after sporting a yellow sweater when West instructed them to “gown for the palette otherwise you gown in black,” based on the Rolling Stone report.

“We [didn’t] depart except Kanye leaves,” one worker instructed the outlet. “No one needed something to go unsuitable whereas Kanye was there as a result of your job clearly might be in jeopardy if a mega-superstar is there and the printer does not work.”

West reportedly instructed employees that his Yeezy trend present was impressed by “skinheads and Nazis.” On the present, he wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt, prompting backlash from followers and critics. In different latest cases, West made antisemitic and different dangerous remarks in interviews and on Twitter. As a consequence, he misplaced a lot of his enterprise connections and subsequently, his billionaire standing.

Adidas, Hole, and Yeezy Mafia didn’t instantly reply to Insider’s request for remark. Insider additionally reached out to 2 representatives for West.

