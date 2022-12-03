Kanye West Fans Are Responding To His Hate In A Powerful Way

Followers of Ye, the artist previously generally known as Kanye West, are discovering new methods to make use of web communities devoted to the rapper following his string of antisemitic behaviors this week.

The response to Ye is basically centered on an interview he gave Thursday, during which he praised Adolf Hitler and mentioned he noticed “good issues” in regards to the Nazi dictator.

Many customers of Reddit’s “Kanye” discussion board rebuked the rapper’s remarks this week. Some shared photographs and feedback in regards to the horrors of the Holocaust, whereas others made posts to recollect the 6 million Jews who perished within the genocide.

One consumer vowed that they’d die earlier than respecting the individuals accountable for the World Battle II-era mass murders. One other revealed their latest financial assist for the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Some mirrored on their household ties to the genocide, together with a consumer who mentioned their grandfather was liberated from a focus camp.

One particular person, who mentioned they determine as Jewish, wrote in a submit that the discussion board’s Holocaust remembrance posts introduced them to tears.

“Thanks for standing up for us,” the consumer mentioned.

“I grew up listening to Kanye … and whereas I haven’t listened to any of his stuff submit 2018 it means a lot that y’all don’t stand for this antisemitism. Fuck Nazis and Fuck Kanye.”

A lot of individuals on the “Kanye” subreddit additionally posted about their assist for Taylor Swift as a approach to distance themselves from the rapper. Ye controversially interrupted the singer throughout the MTV Video Music Awards in 2009.

In the meantime, a moderator for the Ye-themed group “WestSubEver” wrote Thursday that the discussion board could be closed for the foreseeable future, including that Ye’s antisemitic interview was the “last nail within the coffin.”

“When this sub and former subs have been created, they have been meant to be for following and supporting Ye in his varied adventures,” the moderator mentioned.

“As of the second there aren’t any ventures left for Ye that aren’t overtly hateful in direction of varied teams of individuals. As soon as once more, we don’t condone any of the hate speech Ye and his new friends are spreading.”

