Kanye Subreddit Flooded With Holocaust Education Posts

Topline

Customers stuffed the favored subreddit dedicated to rapper Kanye West with posts devoted to commemorating the Holocaust shortly after West went on one other violently antisemitic rant, displaying that even a lot of West’s most devoted followers have turned their again on him after his newest reward for the Nazi get together that oversaw the homicide of six million Jews.

Kanye West says he “loves” Hitler. GC Pictures

Key Details

West mentioned in an interview Thursday he likes Nazis and Adolf Hitler after which tweeted a weird picture of a swastika inside a Star of David, his most vicious bout of antisemitism to-date, which earned West a Twitter ban for inciting violence in opposition to Jews. Quite a few Holocaust schooling posts subsequently soared to the highest of the r/Kanye subreddit, with a submit calling for the conversion of the discussion board to a “Holocaust remembrance sub” receiving greater than 5,000 upvotes, an infographic on Holocaust consciousness receiving 10,000 upvotes, and a number of other different posts devoted to telling tales of victims rating among the many high posts. Additionally flooding the subreddit had been posts praising West’s long-time adversary Taylor Swift, with a photograph of Swift captioned, “That is now a Taylor Swift Subreddit. We had a very good run fellas,” changing into one of many group’s hottest posts ever a day after it was uploaded.

Key Background

West is among the hottest and most embellished musical artists of all-time, and his subreddit isn’t any totally different, with 712,000 members, making it the 320th hottest group on Reddit For reference, the subreddits dedicated to the rapper Drake and Swift have about 450,000 customers mixed. No stranger to controversy all through his profession, West started to publicly goal Jews in October and has refused to apologize for his offensive feedback. West has as an alternative doubled down, associating himself with fringe-right figures like Nick Fuentes and Milo Yiannopoulos, dropping all of his main model offers and far of his fortune within the course of.

Shocking Reality

Jews are the goal of greater than 8% of all hate crimes within the U.S., based on the newest FBI knowledge, regardless of accounting for about 2% of the nation’s inhabitants.

Essential Quote

“Ye is a vicious antisemite. His feedback right now on InfoWars aren’t simply vile and offensive: they put Jews in peril,” Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, tweeted Thursday.

Additional Studying

Kanye West’s Antisemitic, Troubling Habits—Right here’s All the pieces He’s Mentioned In Current Weeks (Forbes)

Elon Musk Suspends Kanye West On Twitter For ‘Incitement To Violence’ After Swastika Put up (Forbes)

‘Hitler Was A Demonic Determine’: Biden Weighs In On Kanye Controversy (Forbes)