The Girlfriend, Girlfriend Season 2 anime will be based on the Kanojo mo Kanojo manga series. Pic credit: Studio Tezuka Productions

The Girlfriend, Girlfriend Season 2 anime TV series will have Naoya Mukai, Saki Saki, Nagisa Minase, “Mirika” Rika Hoshizaki, and Shino Kiryuu continuing their whacky romantic comedy antics. But when will Kanojo mo Kanojo Season 2 come out?

Anime news leaker Sneaky is claiming that the Kanojo mo Kanojo series will have a big announcement on Friday, September 16, 2022. It was not specified whether this announcement will be related to the manga or the anime series.

The first season of the anime TV series was produced by Studio Tezuka Productions, which is best known for the Black Jack anime series and Kimba the White Lion. In recent years, they have produced How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord: Omega, Dagashi Kashi, and the first season of The Quintessential Quintuplets anime (see our article on The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2 and The Quintessential Quintuplets 2022 movie).

The company has also been collaborating with other studios on projects. For example, they worked with Studio MAPPA on the 2019 Dororo anime.

In 2021, Tezuka Productions also collaborated with Studio Okuruto Noboru, which released the Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter anime TV series.

The studio and main staff producing Girlfriend, Girlfriend Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the anime project was pretty much a reunion of the team responsible for The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 1. The Girlfriend, Girlfriend Season 1 anime was helmed by director Satoshi Kuwabara. In recent times, the director is known for The Quintessential Quintuplets and How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord, but in the past, he’s worked on notables like Astro Boy, Black Jack, and Yu-Gi-Oh!

Writer Keiichirou Oochi (The Quintessential Quintuplets, Hinamatsuri, Peach Boy Riverside) handled both the series composition and the scripts. He was joined by writers Mayumi Morita (The Quintessential Quintuplets, Dagashi Kashi 2) and Kazuhiko Inukai (first anime project) for writing the scripts.

Akiko Toyoda (Ikebukuro West Gate Park) was both the character designer and chief animation director. Composers Miki Sakurai (The Quintessential Quintuplets, Aggretsuko) and Tatsuhiko Saiki (Aggretsuko, My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X) created the music.

The Girlfriend, Girlfriend OP (opening) theme song music, and ED (ending) haven’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the Girlfriend, Girlfriend OP “Fuzaketenai ze” was performed by Necry Talkie, while the ED “Pinky Hook” was performed by Momo Asakura.

The first season of the Girlfriend, Girlfriend anime was streaming with English subtitles on Crunchyroll and VRV (not Netflix, Hulu, or FUNimation). A Crunchyroll Girlfriend, Girlfriend English dub hasn’t been announced yet.

The first season’s finale, Girlfriend, Girlfriend Episode 12, was released on September 18, 2021. The Kanojo mo Kanojo Blu-Ray/DVD will be released as four volumes, with Volume 1 coming out in Japan on October 6, 2021.

In recent years, the first anime adaptations of light novels and manga series are being greenlit for production by anime production committees shortly after the first book volume is even released. Considering that anime productions are typically scheduled out years in advance, Girlfriend, Girlfriend Season 1 must have been in pre-production by Kodansha extremely early considering that the first manga chapter was released in March 2020.

The anime industry has been in overproduction, with projects being partially outsourced to Chinese and Korean subcontractors. In interviews, studio leaders sometimes complain they can’t find enough Japanese people to do the work.

And the oversaturation isn’t getting any better. Like Kodansha, Kadokawa has similarly been greenlighting first seasons very early. For example, Kadokawa’s Full Dive light novel series was apparently greenlit for an anime when only one book was out.

It’s hard to say whether publishers will find this strategy of quickly adapting new manga and books into anime to be effective.

The Girlfriend, Girlfriend reviews have been lower than average. That reaction by the anime fanbase is actually understandable since the opening episode literally typifies cringe and the whole concept is trashy from the get-go.

For those who aren’t immediately turned off by the ridiculous premise, reviewers revel in the absurd comedy and its loud, idiotic characters who create over-the-top scenarios out of thin air. In short, the anime is trying to pull off an isekai harem without the isekai, it’s Domestic Girlfriend or Rent-A-Girlfriend (Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2 is confirmed) without trying to take itself seriously.

It should be noted that the tone of Girlfriend, Girlfriend Season 2 will be a bit different since more recent manga chapters introduced story arcs with slightly serious drama. Thankfully for those who dislike overwrought drama and just want to turn off their brains, it’s a brief dipping of the toes into calm waters before cannonballing back into absurdity.

We’ll just have to see if being peak anime trash will translate into good Girlfriend, Girlfriend Blu-Ray/DVD sales in Japan. Of course, streaming revenue is the most important factor for having Girlfriend, Girlfriend renewed for an anime sequel.

Unfortunately, based on that metric it’s going to be a tough call. The anime rarely made it to the top 20 of Crunchyroll’s popular anime list during Summer 2021.

We’ll just have to wait and see if a Girlfriend, Girlfriend Season 2 announcement is forthcoming.

Girlfriend, Girlfriend manga compared to the anime

The story for the anime is based on the Kanojo mo Kanojo manga series by creator Hiroyuki. The manga artist is best known for the extremely silly Aho-Girl manga, which pretty much explains why the Girlfriend, Girlfriend characters act like idiots.

Serialized in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine since March 2020, the Girlfriend, Girlfriend manga will be up to Volume 7 (which includes up through Chapter 63) as of August 17, 2021. Volume 8 releases on October 15, 2021.

As of April 2021, Kodansha USA began releasing the official English translation. Currently, the English Girlfriend, Girlfriend manga is only available digitally, not with physical printed volumes.

On the plus side, the digital English version has been catching up with the Japanese language release rapidly. The Girlfriend, Girlfriend Volume 5 release date was on September 7, 2021.

It’s predicted that Girlfriend, Girlfriend Season 2 will pick up the story again in manga Volume 5. Pic credit: Hiroyuki

The Girlfriend, Girlfriend anime was extremely faithful to the manga in the earlier episodes. It was oftentimes a panel-by-panel adaptation although the anime writers did make some tweaks that actually improved on the source material.

The anime writers tried to introduce “best girl” Shino Kiryuu early by giving her minor lines in scenes already established by the manga timeline. Originally, the manga didn’t even show the white-haired girl until Chapter 20 and her name wasn’t revealed until the hot springs story arc in Chapter 27.

The opening recaps at the beginning of each episode were brilliant since they covered the previous story events from the perspective of a different character giving insight into what everyone is thinking.

One change that stood out is that Mirika’s Metuber streaming name is officially changed to Milika by the Crunchyroll English subtitles. For manga fans, that’s a bit weird since they’re used to Mirika and her given name Rika Hoshizaki is rarely used. Although the R and L are often interchangeable in Japanese, Milika still doesn’t make sense since the nickname is obviously a combination of Mi and Rika. By using Mirika it’s implied that she doesn’t have enough brain cells to rub together despite trying to hide her identity online.

The only other notable change is that Episode 7 adapted Saki’s bunny girl outfit and Minase’s maid outfit min-story arc earlier since those events originally took place after the hot springs story arc. This change also meant that Saki’s mother was introduced earlier in the timeline.

All in all, the first season’s finale, Kanojo mo Kanojo Episode 12, found a stopping point corresponding to manga Volume 4: Chapter 36.

Here’s a guide to how the Girlfriend, Girlfriend anime adapted the manga chapters:

Girlfriend, Girlfriend Episode 1: Chapters 1, 2, 3

Girlfriend, Girlfriend Episode 2: Chapters 4, 5, 6, 7

Girlfriend, Girlfriend Episode 3: Chapters 8, 9, 10

Girlfriend, Girlfriend Episode 4: Chapters 11, 12, 13

Girlfriend, Girlfriend Episode 5: Chapters 14, 15, 19

Girlfriend, Girlfriend Episode 6: Chapters 16, 17, 18

Girlfriend, Girlfriend Episode 7: Chapters 20, 37, 38

Girlfriend, Girlfriend Episode 8: Chapters 21, 22, 23, 24 (partial)

Girlfriend, Girlfriend Episode 9: Chapters 24 (remainder), 25, 26

Girlfriend, Girlfriend Episode 10: Chapters 27, 28, 29

Girlfriend, Girlfriend Episode 11: Chapters 31, 32, 33 (partial)

Girlfriend, Girlfriend Episode 12: Chapters 33 (remainder), 34, 35, 36

Chapter 36 is the best stopping point since it allows the first season to retain good pacing throughout. The chapter also resolves a major conflict for Nagisa from the hot springs story arc and makes a major revelation concerning Shino that makes for a great cliffhanger ending… but only if Girlfriend, Girlfriend Season 2 is already planned out.

(Coincidentally, the first season of the anime adaptation was announced with the release of Chapter 36.)

The good news is that the weekly Girlfriend, Girlfriend manga should provide more than enough chapters by the end of 2021 as source material for producing Kanojo mo Kanojo Season 2. English-only manga readers can also start reading ahead of the anime by jumping to the digital Volume 5: Chapter 39 (recall that Chapters 37 and 38 have already been adapted).

Girlfriend, Girlfriend 2 anime spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

After the hot spring trip, Nagisa has grown closer to Naoya since she’s become more honest about her feelings for him. Saki feels threatened by this sudden change in the relationship (and this is when the manga timeline has Saki seducing Naoya in a bunny girl outfit).

Meanwhile, Shino is acting normal at school even though she definitely knows about the polygamous two-timing at this point. That’s bad, but then after Naoya explains how the two-timing started… Shino’s hidden feelings Naoya begins to emerge.

Later on, Shino realizes that Saki is just too familiar with the household… which is when Saki lets it casually drop that they’ve been living together for months already. In response to all these revelations, the real twist is Shino declares that she’s going to live with Naoya, Saki, and Minase in order to get him to quit his two-timing!

Girlfriend, Girlfriend Season 2 builds up the backstories of all the characters, and also allows Saki to work through her feelings concerning the two-timing. Then a fireworks festival ends with a cliffhanger moment about Mirika’s plans for the summer.

The girls also come up with a crazy plan where Naoya will prove he can restrain himself by taking turns spending the night with each girl. Things will also heat up when Naoya‘s parents unexpectedly show up at the house when the girls are in the middle of a “b**b battle”!

