Key visible for the upcoming live-action adaptation Kamen Rider Black Solar.

On August 29, 2022, the employees for Kamen Rider Black Solar launched a brand new trailer and revealed extra forged additions for the upcoming reboot of the 1978 tokusatsu TV sequence Kamen Rider Black. The superhero drama sequence can be impressed by the anime franchise Kamen Rider.

Kamen Rider Black Solar will stream completely by way of Amazon Prime Video beginning at 12 AM JST on October 28, 2022!

You may watch the trailer on Kamen Rider’s official YouTube channel right here:

The official trailer for Kamen Rider Black Solar.

The trailer teases that Kamen Rider Black Solar’s story is ready in a world the place monsters and people dwell side-by-side, however they positively don’t seem to get alongside! As monsters disguised as people begin to go uncontrolled and harm folks the necessity for superheroes turns into evident. That’s the place our hero Kamen Rider Black Solar must step in to avoid wasting the day!

What’s the plot of Kamen Rider Black Solar?

The story begins when the King of Creation, the top of monsters, dies and elects a “King of the Century” to inherit his energy. Within the 12 months 2022, half a century has handed because the nation declared the coexistence between people and monsters.

Nevertheless, though monsters are allowed to dwell amongst people those, who’re dwelling in human kind, are sometimes oppressed and repeatedly find yourself clashing with prejudiced people. As such incidents grow to be extra frequent tensions begin to rise between the people and monsters and violent outbreaks grow to be an on a regular basis prevalence.

Because the chasm between people and monsters continues to widen, a woman, who goals of concord between the 2 races, meets a person, who simply would possibly change all the things.

Who’re the forged members?

Kamen Rider Black Solar forged members embrace:

Hidetoshi Nishijima – Kotaro Minami

Tomoya Nakamura – Nobuhiko Akizuki

Takahiro Miura – Bilgenia

Takuma Otoo – Bat Mutant

Gaku Hamada – Whale Mutant

Fairly Ota – Baraom

Yo Yoshida – Bishum

Baijaku Nakamura – Darom

From the forged reveals alone we will see our hero will probably be combating a bat and whale mutant monster simply in time for Halloween!

Who’re the members of the manufacturing crew?

Kamen Rider Black Solar manufacturing crew members embrace:

Authentic creator – Shotaro Ishinomori (created the unique characters)

Director – Kazuya Shiraishi

Scriptwriter – Isumi Takahashi

Co-production – Ishimori Productions and Toei

Distribution – Amazon Prime Video

Music composer – Kenta Matsukuma

Idea Artwork – Chikara Imamura

Conceptual Visuals – Shinji Higuchi

Particular results director – Kiyotaka Taguchi

