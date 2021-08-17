Kaley Cuoco is shocked when she makes a gesture for this abused horse at the Olympics

Kaley Cuoco is shocked when she makes a gesture for this abused horse at the Olympics

The start of the Paralympic Games is scheduled from August 24th to September 5th. Until then, many internet users had fun making a selection of the best moments from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. And we get along, only the same count here. This issue was full of twists, pictures and shocking moments. One of them was more important than the others and got a lot of viewers reacting, including The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco, who wants to get into the debate.

Big Bang Theory: Kaley Cuoco Provides Support

If asked what was the most important moment for you at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, there is a good chance that your priority will be answering the sport that interests you, such as France’s quick elimination in football Skateboarding could see the words of American athlete Simone Biles about her mental health. But there was a moment during the Horse Olympics that you couldn’t miss, it went viral, it is the photo of the German rider and pentathlete Annika Schleu on her randomly selected horse Saint Boy.

An event that sparked controversy when the horse had a panic attack and the rider and trainer repeatedly hit it to move it forward. A German animal welfare association filed charges against the athlete and the trainer for “cruelty and complicity in cruelty to animals”. Today it is Kaley Cuoco, whom you know for her role as Penny in The Big Bang Theory (and who recently stated that she has struggled with sex scenes since her role in BBT), who spoke in a story on the Instagram social network.

This rider and her “trainer” are a shame. I am ready to buy this horse now and give it the life it deserves

Other supports around the globe

That scene had become a real meme on the internet, becoming an equivalent of the two women pointing to a white cat while eating. Annika Schleu, who was in charge of the competition at the time, was eliminated. In tears, she beats a lot with the whip to get the animal moving, which she categorically refuses. Later she will have the feeling that this was a mistake and that she could have acted “a little more carefully and calmly”.

Other people have reaffirmed their decision to support the animal. After this scene, the organization responsible for modern pentathlon events declared that they would review and change their rules. She also posted pictures of Saint Boy and stated that he was healthy after the competition but very tired.

This is #SaintBoy’s home in Shiga Prefecture.

The owners of Saint Boy at the Minakuchi Riding Club kindly gave an update on his condition after being contacted by @ Tokyo2020 officials.

They said, “He is in good health even though he is tired from competition.” pic.twitter.com/oiACwR1wqx

August 8, 2021

Here is #SaintBoy at his home in Shiga Prefecture. Minakuchi Riding Club’s Saint Boy owners kindly provided updates on his condition after being contacted by @ Tokyo2020 officials.

They said, “He is in good health even though he is tired from competition.”

All I will ever be known for is fucking with rich German girls who have chances of Olympic glory. Actually pretty cute.

August 9, 2021

And I’ve always been known for fucking ruining a rich German’s Olympic chances. Rather tasty.

Annika Schleus horse after the Olympics pic.twitter.com/REJRTegOlx

17th August 2021

Fuck Annika Schleu and Fuck Kim Raisner for their treatment of Saint Boy. If you can’t handle a horse, that’s a YOU problem. DO NOT take it out in the horse which makes it even more frustrating which resulted in the Hun injuring himself. ud83d udd95 ud83c udffb ud83d udd95 ud83c udffb #PrayersForSaintBoy https://t.co/Q9ypszEcWi

August 16, 2021

Fuck Annika Schleu and Fuck Kim Raisner for their Saint Boy treatment. If you can’t handle a horse, that’s a problem for YOU. DO NOT take him off the horse, which will make him even more frustrated and hurt himself.